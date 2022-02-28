Indiana Women's Basketball is the No. 5 Seed in the Big Ten Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — College women's basketball regular season is over, which means it's conference tournament time! The Hoosiers will take the No. 5 seed in the 29th Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament and play the winner of the Rutgers, Penn State game on Thursday, March 3.

The Ohio State Buckeyes ended Big Ten play with a 14-4 record winning the Big Ten regular season title and took ahold of the No. 1 seed closely followed by Iowa.

The Hawkeyes also ended with a 14-4 conference record. Since the Buckeyes beat Iowa earlier in the season, they will take the top spot.

Michigan and Maryland will take the No. 3 and 4 seed respectively with a tied 13-4 record. The Wolverines defeated Maryland twice in the regular season earning Michigan the higher seed.

Michigan would have won the regular season Big Ten title, but the Wolverines lost to Iowa 104-80 in their last game of the regular season on Sunday.

Indiana has lost four out of its last five games putting them at No. 5 in the conference with an 11-5 conference record.

The Hoosiers are followed by No. 6 Nebraska (11-7), No. 7 Northwestern (8-8), No. 8 Michigan State (8-9), No. 9 Purdue (7-11) and No. 10 Minnesota (7-11).

On the back end of the conference sits No. 11 Penn State (5-13), No. 12 Wisconsin (5-13), No. 13 Rutgers (3-14) and No. 14 Illinois (1-13).

This year's tournament will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. from Wednesday, March 2 through Sunday, March 5.

The bottom four seeds will kick off the tournament on Wednesday March 2. Rutgers will take on Penn State followed by a matchup between Illinois and Wisconsin.

On Thursday March 3, Purdue will face Michigan State in Game 3. In Game 4, the winner of the Rutgers, Penn State game will face Indiana. Minnesota will play Northwestern for Game 5, and the winner of the Illinois, Wisconsin game will take on Nebraska in Game 6.

Following their bye games, the top four seeds will begin tournament play on Friday in the quarterfinals.

In Game 7, Ohio State will face the winner of the Purdue, Michigan game. Maryland will play the winner of the Indiana versus Rutgers or Penn State matchup in Game 8.

Iowa will play the winner of the Northwestern, Minnesota matchup in Game 9, and Michigan will play the winner of the Nebraska versus Wisconsin or Illinois game.

Games 11 and 12 will be played on Saturday, and the championship game will be held on Sunday.

Below is the full 2022 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament schedule published by the Big Ten conference:

Wednesday, March 2 (First Round)

Game 1 (No. 12 Penn State vs. No. 13 Rutgers) – 2 p.m. ET (BTN)

Game 2 (No. 11 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Illinois) – 4:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

Thursday, March 3 (Second Round)

Game 3 (No. 8 Michigan State vs. No. 9 Purdue) – 11:30 a.m. ET (BTN)

Game 4 (No. 5 Indiana vs. Game 1 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 3 (BTN)

Game 5 (No. 7 Northwestern vs. No. 10 Minnesota) – 6:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

Game 6 (No. 6 Nebraska vs. Game 2 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 5 (BTN)

Friday, March 4 (Quarterfinals)

Game 7 (No. 1 Ohio State vs. Game 3 winner) – 11:30 a.m. ET (BTN)

Game 8 (No. 4 Maryland vs. Game 4 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 7 (BTN)

Game 9 (No. 2 Iowa vs. Game 5 winner) – 6:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

Game 10 (No. 3 Michigan vs. Game 6 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 9 (BTN)

Saturday, March 5 (Semifinals)

Game 11 (Game 7 vs. Game 8 winner) – 3:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

Game 12 (Game 9 vs. Game 10 winner) – 6 p.m. ET (BTN)

Sunday, March 6 (Championship)

Game 13 (Game 11 vs. Game 12 winner) – 4 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

