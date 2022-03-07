Hoosiers Fall to Iowa in Hard Fought Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament Championship

It was neck and neck for the majority of the game until the Hawkeyes pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 74-67 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament win over Indiana. Iowa's last championship victory was in 2019 whereas the Hoosiers waited 20 years for another shot at the title.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — For the third time this season, Iowa defeated Indiana. This time the 74-67 victory was for the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament championship, a game the Hoosiers haven't played in for 20 years until Sunday.

"I felt like we had some really, really great moments here in Indianapolis this weekend," Indiana head coach Teri Moren said. "Obviously they're disappointed, but we're never going to be discouraged because as I mentioned, I know this — they're one of the best teams in the country."

Indiana has overcome plenty of adversity this season. First, starting sophomore forward Mackenzie Holmes was out for a chunk of the season with a knee injury. Then COVID-19 complications forced the Hoosiers to play one-third of their Big Ten schedule in 10 days ending their regular season on three losses.

"I think that's what makes us such a great team," graduate student guard Nicole Cardaño-Hillary said. "We don't let adversity bring us down and we're just going to continue. We've got a lot of basketball left and that's what we're going to do whether there's adversity or not."

Indiana turned it around in the tournament coasting through to the semifinals to face old foe Iowa yet again. The No. 5-seed Hoosiers performed well on defense tallying six steals and slightly out-rebounding the No. 2-seed Hawkeyes 36-34.

On the offensive front, Indiana shot 37.7 percent from the field compared to Iowa's 50 percent. Both teams struggled from the three-point line with less than a 22 percent average on both sides.

Senior guard Grace Berger and Cardaño-Hillary led the Hoosiers with 20 and 19 points respectively. Both made the Big Ten All-Tournament team.

Iowa senior center Monika Czinano totaled 30 points and 10 rebounds giving the Hoosiers' defense a real challenge.

"She's one of the best post players in the country for a reason, and she's surrounded by really good players,"Berger said. "She's so good at getting positioning and making shots that she's hard to stop."

Big Ten Player of the Year sophomore guard Caitlin Clark scored 18 points, nine less than her average. Both Clark and Czinano made the All-Tournament team as well.

Cardaño-Hillary got the first layup of game off of an assist from graduate student guard Ali Patberg. She scored one more just two plays later.

At the eight-minute mark, Clark hit a three-pointer to put the Hawkeyes back in the lead. It was a game of back and forth ball as Cardaño-Hillary swiped one from a Hawkeye for a full-court layup to take back the lead.

"Nicole's been so terrific and she's been really good with that matchup (on Clark), that particular matchup," Moren said. "I don't know that Caitlin Clark would ever admit it, but I don't think that she enjoys Nicole guarding her."

Berger connected on a layup as part of a Hoosiers' 6-0 run while the Hawkeyes missed four consecutive shots without any field goals for more than four minutes. Despite a lower field goal percentage, the Hoosiers felt prepared to take plenty of shots.

"We were confident that we would get good looks and that we would get the looks that we wanted if we ran our motion because we've gotten pretty good looks on the motion the past four days," Berger said. "We were confident offensively coming into the game."

With a league as talented as the Big Ten, shooting slumps don't last for long. Iowa took back the lead with a minute and a half to go off of a layup from guard Kate Martin. She then scored a three-pointer as part of a Hawkeyes 9-0 run.

In a competitive battle from the tip, Hawkeyes led 18-16 at the buzzer.

To start the second period, Cardaño-Hillary made two free-throws to tie it back up. After a series of back-and forth lead swaps, both teams missed five shots.

Iowa got back in its groove with Czinano's bucket to help put the Hoosiers in a five-point deficit.

"We see a lot of teams that struggle guarding her," Moren said. "The thing is she puts so much pressure on you because half the time she doesn't even dribble. She can catch it, and she shoots it so fast."

Indiana missed 10 shots before senior forward Aleksa Gulbe worked some magic from the three-point line for the Hoosiers' first triple of the game.

Berger took her time at the top of the key before driving to the basket for a last second layup to put the Hoosiers behind only 35-33 at the half.

In the third, Berger made an around-the-back pass to Patberg for a swift layup to tie it back up. Holmes did something she hardly ever does — hit a shot from beyond the arc getting Hoosier Nation on its feet.

Berger fed off of Indiana's success and made two more shots before it was Iowa's turn for a 6-0 run at the four and a half minute mark.

Indiana trailed 51-48 at the buzzer with a rowdy fan base loud and eager to cheer them on into the last quarter.

Iowa pulled away by seven points to start out the quarter. Holmes drove to the basket making it a three-point play off of the and-1.

Iowa built up a lead, but Indiana kept clawing back as Cardaño-Hillary drained a triple going into the media timeout with six and a half minutes to go.

With less than a minute on the clock, Berger fouled out in a last ditch effort to be a champion, but the Hawkeyes were seven points better.

"It was a great four days for us," Moren said. "We reminded them (the team) of that. The biggest thing is we have more basketball. There's maybe 300 plus teams that today could have been it for them. It's not the end for us."

