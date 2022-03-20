Indiana Women's Basketball Guard Grace Berger is a Quiet, Competitive Leader

Moren will be losing senior forward Aleksa Gulbe and graduate student guards Nicole Cardaño-Hillary and Ali Patberg to graduation following this season. Combined, the three average 35.5 points per game, and Moren needs to fill that void.

Berger is an excellent place to start as she leads the team with 16.4 points per game and is third in line behind Gulbe and junior forward Mackenzie Holmes as the team’s best guard rebounder. Berger is known for her mid range jumpers, but her 6.2 rebounds per game don’t go unnoticed.

While Berger has referred to her jumpers as the money shot, she is conscious of shooting well beyond the arc and sharpening her craft before next season.

“I think one of the things that she's continued to work on is her outside, her three, becoming more consistent with that,” Moren said. “No kid gets more reps outside of practice than Grace Berger does with her three ball. She has to find her consistency. We know she can score at the other two levels.”

The three-time All-American award winner made a splash in the Big Ten tournament totaling 63 points across all four games. Her best performance was against Iowa in the Big Ten championship game where she led the Hoosiers with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Indiana fell short, falling to the Hawkeyes 74-67. Although they didn’t finish the job, it was the first time the Hoosiers played in the championship game since 2002. Berger would have been just two years old.

Since then, Indiana has advanced to the NCAA Tournament second round after defeating Charlotte 85-51 inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday. Berger put up 18 points, totaled six rebounds and also six assists.