Hoosiers Women's Basketball Coach Teri Moren is Named to Werner Ladder Naismith Women's Coach of the Year 2022 Late Season Watch List

Moren is just one of 15 coaches to receive this watch list honor. In her eighth season at the helm, Moren has taken her team to new heights with the team's first Elite Eight appearance last season and its best Big Ten conference start this season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball head coach Teri Moren is one of 15 coaches named to the the Werner Ladder Naismith Women's Coach of the Year 2022 Late Season Watch list.

This is Moren's eighth season at Indiana, and she's already approaching her 100th win at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall ahead of the Hoosiers matchup against Northwestern on Thursday.

This season, Indiana got off to its best start in Big Ten play history posing a 6-0 record. The Hoosiers are now 18-4 overall and the best team in the conference with a 10-2 record.

The Hoosiers have been nationally recognized as the top four team in the nation earlier this season serving as Indiana's highest Associated Press rank. Now, Indiana sits comfortably at No. 5.

Moren has taken this team to new heights sending her team to its first Elite Eight appearance last season after knocking off the No. 1 seed NC State team in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen.

With five games left, the Hoosiers hope to get a chance at another deep national tournament run with their decorated coach.

  • HOOSIERS TO FACE NORTHWESTERN: With only nine days and four games left on the regular season schedule, the Hoosiers are preparing for a quick turnaround game versus Northwestern on Thursday. The Wildcats are fresh off of an upset over then ranked-No. 4 Michigan. CLICK HERE. 
  • INDIANA LOSES TO NEBRASKA: Indiana's shooting slumped as they went 2-for-23 on three-pointers in their 72-55 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Although Indiana head coach Teri Moren said she's disappointed, she will always bet on her players to regroup before the next one. CLICK HERE.
  • GRACE BERGER NAMED BIG TEN PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Senior guard Grace Berger had a career high night on Saturday as she cruised past the Michigan State Spartans with 29 points and seven boards. Her combined efforts including Indiana's win over Illinois this week led her to the Big Ten Player of the Week award announced by the league on Monday. CLICK HERE.

