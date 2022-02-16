Hoosiers Women's Basketball Coach Teri Moren is Named to Werner Ladder Naismith Women's Coach of the Year 2022 Late Season Watch List

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball head coach Teri Moren is one of 15 coaches named to the the Werner Ladder Naismith Women's Coach of the Year 2022 Late Season Watch list.

This is Moren's eighth season at Indiana, and she's already approaching her 100th win at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall ahead of the Hoosiers matchup against Northwestern on Thursday.

This season, Indiana got off to its best start in Big Ten play history posing a 6-0 record. The Hoosiers are now 18-4 overall and the best team in the conference with a 10-2 record.

The Hoosiers have been nationally recognized as the top four team in the nation earlier this season serving as Indiana's highest Associated Press rank. Now, Indiana sits comfortably at No. 5.

Moren has taken this team to new heights sending her team to its first Elite Eight appearance last season after knocking off the No. 1 seed NC State team in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen.

With five games left, the Hoosiers hope to get a chance at another deep national tournament run with their decorated coach.

Related stories on Indiana women's basketball