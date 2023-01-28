Indiana Women's Basketball to Host Rutgers in Sunday Matchup

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball will welcome Rutgers to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday for the first meetup since the 2019-2020 season when the following three regular season matchups were canceled due to COVID-19.

Rutgers has had a rough start to the season as it's ranked last in the Big Ten both in offense and defense. The Scarlet Knights average 64.6 points per game while their opponents score 72.7 when facing Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights are led by freshman guard Kaylene Smikle who's the only player averaging double-figure scoring with 17.2 points per game. Junior forward Chyna Cornwell tears up the boards with 8.8 rebounds per game.

Thursday, Rutgers snapped a three-game losing streak when it defeated Penn State 86-82 in overtime at home for the team's third conference win of the season.

However, it will be tough for the New Jersey team to face a No. 6 Indiana squad that's coming off of a 78-65 win over No. 2 Ohio State on Thursday in the Hall for a regular season record-breaking crowd of 10,455 fans.

Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes put up 26 points as the team's leading scorer, a normal feat for her as she averages 22.1 points per game. She also leads the team in rebounds with 8.1 boards per game.

In a post game press conference Holmes made sure to remind everyone the Big Ten is a tough conference, and the team treats every game the same. Indiana head coach Teri Moren said this week you can never get too high on a win either.

That might seem tough for the Hoosiers as they are tied with Iowa in the Big Ten standings with a 9-1 record and lead the league with the best defense limiting their opponents to 60.1 points per game. Indiana also has the second best field goal percentage in the country behind UConn with a 50 percent from the field.

This matchup will be the last for the Hoosiers until Feb. 9 when they return home to face a thriving Iowa squad at 6:30 p.m. ET.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Indiana

Who: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-13)(3-7) vs. No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers (19-1)(9-1)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-13)(3-7) vs. No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers (19-1)(9-1) When: Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, 2 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall — Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall — Bloomington, Ind. Broadcast: B1G+

B1G+ Radio: WHCC 105.1

