Indiana Women's Basketball New Player Profiles: Guard Lexus Bargesser

Meet Indiana women's basketball freshman guard Lexus Bargesser. The 5'9" Grass Lake, Mich. native not only led her high school basketball team to a state championship in 2021, but also her track team in the same school year.

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome to a new Indiana women's basketball series where new Hoosier players are introduced ahead of the upcoming 2022-23 season. Up first is incoming freshman guard Lexus Bargesser from Grass Lake, Mich.

The 5'9" guard was signed to Indiana in Nov. 2021 and now sits on a 14-player Hoosiers roster, already a three-player addition from last season's 11 players.

In her junior season, Bargesser helped lead her Grass Lake High School team to the 2021 Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 3 state championship after averaging 23.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.8 steals all while shooting 55 percent from the floor.

Bargesser has been named an All-State honoree, All-Conference selection and as part of the Jackson Area Dream Team and Best of the Best.

The high school and AAU basketball star is rated No. 48 by Collegiate Girls Basketball Report, No. 53 by All Star Girls Report and No. 67 overall by ESPN.

Following the basketball state championship, Bargesser hit the ground running in track and helped lead her team to a state title earning individual wins in the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes. 

As an athlete, what's better than two state championships in the same school year?

Bargesser's accomplishments would be overshadowed by a heartbreaking injury in her 2022 senior basketball season. In Grass Lake's November basketball opener, Bargesser tore her ACL and meniscus after making a move towards the basket.

The injury would completely wipe out her senior basketball season and lead to a surgery in December 2021. Moving forward with physical therapy, Bargesser only missed one month of track before easing her way back into athletics with her future Indiana team's full support.

Instead of running all of her normal events, Bargesser started off with competing in the 400. By the way, she's already back to winning that race and competing in additional events.

Bargesser will join seven new Hoosier faces for the 2022-23 season including fellow guards Yarden Garzon, Alyssa Geary, Sydney Parrish, Henna Sandvik, Sara Scalia and forward Lilly Meister. 

Lexus Bargesser

USATSI_15871086

Grass Lake's Lexus Bargesser drives against Kent City's Emmalyn Geers during the 52-50 win over Kent City in the Division 3 girls basketball state title game on Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. © Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC 

USATSI_15871085

Grass Lake's Lexus Bargesser rebounds against Kent City's Lexie Bowers during the 52-50 win over Kent City in the Division 3 girls basketball state title game on Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. © Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC 

USATSI_15871079

Grass Lake's Lexus Bargesser passes against Kent City during the MHSAA Division 3 championship Friday, April 9, 2021 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, MI. © Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC 

USATSI_18258183

Grass Lake's Lexus Bargesser is embraced by her third- and fourth-grade teacher Karen Jenks after competing a 200-meter dash race at Grass Lake High School on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

USATSI_18258208

Grass Lake's Lexus Bargesser competes in a 200-meter dash race at Grass Lake High School on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

USATSI_18258217

Grass Lake's Lexus Bargesser warms up before competing a 200-meter dash race at Grass Lake High School on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Stories related to Indiana women's basketball:

  • ALEKSA GULBE GOES PRO: Indiana women's basketball alumna forward and Riga, Latvia native Aleksa Gulbe signed a professional contract with Perfumerías Avendia Salamanca in Spain for the upcoming season. CLICK HERE. 
  • ALI PATBERG JOINS INDIANA BASKETBALL STAFF: Beloved former Indiana guard Ali Patberg joins the Indiana women’s basketball program staff as a team and recruitment coordinator following her final season as a Hoosier. CLICK HERE. 

