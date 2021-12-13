Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    Indiana Women's Basketball Stays at No. 10 in Associated Press Top 25 Poll
    Indiana Women's Basketball Stays at No. 10 in Associated Press Top 25 Poll

    IU Athletics

    BLOOMINGTON Ind. — The Hoosiers will hold onto their No. 10 ranking for the second week in a row in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

    Two weeks ago, the Hoosiers were ranked No. 6 but fell down four spots after falling to N.C. State 66-58 at home.

    Despite beating the then-ranked No. 20 Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday, the Hoosiers didn't move up in the poll.

    South Carolina still remains at the No. 1 seed claiming all 30 first-place votes and 750 points. Stanford, who is responsible for the Hoosiers' first loss of the season in the Bahamas, improved to No. 3 while N.C. State is a step ahead at No. 2.

    Five Big Ten teams occupy the poll with No. 9 Maryland at the top followed by No. 10 Indiana. Michigan holds No. 13 with Iowa trailing behind at No. 14, and finally after its loss to Indiana, Ohio State bumped back to No. 24.

    Here is the full AP Top 25 poll last updated Monday, Dec. 13. Records follow each school:

    1. South Carolina 10-0

    2. N.C. State 8-1

    3. Stanford 6-2

    4. Arizona 9-0

    5. Baylor 9-1

    6. Louisville 8-1

    T7. UConn 6-2

    T7. Tennessee 9-0

    9. Maryland 9-3

    10. Indiana 8-2

    11. Texas 7-1

    12. Iowa State 10-1

    13. Michigan 10-1

    14. Iowa 5-2

    15. Duke 8-0

    16. South Florida 6-3

    17. Georgia 8-1

    18. Georgia Tech 8-2

    19. Kentucky 6-3

    20. BYU 8-1

    21. Notre Dame 9-2

    22. LSU 7-1

    23. Texas A&M 9-2

    24. Ohio State 7-2

    25. North Carolina 9-0

    • HOOSIERS CRUISE TO WIN OVER NO. 20 OHIO STATE: Junior forward Mackenzie Holmes didn't even know she hit the 1,000-point club in Indiana's second conference win, 86-66, over the Ohio State Buckeyes on the road. Instead, she focused on scoring 30 points and credited her teammates for being the best passers with selfless attitudes. CLICK HERE.
    • INDIANA PREPS FOR SECOND BIG TEN GAME OF THE SEASON VERSUS OSU: The No. 10-ranked Hoosiers are coming off a dominant win versus Fairfield due in part to a fantastic shooting performance. The No. 20-ranked Buckeyes also have plenty of success shooting and is the Big Ten's highest scoring offense. Indiana hits the road to face another ranked opponent in Ohio State on Sunday in Columbus. CLICK HERE.
    • HOOSIERS BEAT FAIRFIELD BY MORE THAN 30 POINTS:It's a rematch from 1984. The Hoosiers lost to the Fairfield Stags back then, but they came out swinging and claimed a 91-58 victory on Thursday. Plenty of fouls were present on both sides of the court, but Coach Moren and her No. 10-ranked team continued to dominate and improved to 7-2. CLICK HERE.

