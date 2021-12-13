Indiana Women's Basketball Stays at No. 10 in Associated Press Top 25 Poll

BLOOMINGTON Ind. — The Hoosiers will hold onto their No. 10 ranking for the second week in a row in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Two weeks ago, the Hoosiers were ranked No. 6 but fell down four spots after falling to N.C. State 66-58 at home.

Despite beating the then-ranked No. 20 Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday, the Hoosiers didn't move up in the poll.

South Carolina still remains at the No. 1 seed claiming all 30 first-place votes and 750 points. Stanford, who is responsible for the Hoosiers' first loss of the season in the Bahamas, improved to No. 3 while N.C. State is a step ahead at No. 2.

Five Big Ten teams occupy the poll with No. 9 Maryland at the top followed by No. 10 Indiana. Michigan holds No. 13 with Iowa trailing behind at No. 14, and finally after its loss to Indiana, Ohio State bumped back to No. 24.

Here is the full AP Top 25 poll last updated Monday, Dec. 13. Records follow each school:

1. South Carolina 10-0

2. N.C. State 8-1

3. Stanford 6-2

4. Arizona 9-0

5. Baylor 9-1

6. Louisville 8-1

T7. UConn 6-2

T7. Tennessee 9-0

9. Maryland 9-3

10. Indiana 8-2

11. Texas 7-1

12. Iowa State 10-1

13. Michigan 10-1

14. Iowa 5-2

15. Duke 8-0

16. South Florida 6-3

17. Georgia 8-1

18. Georgia Tech 8-2

19. Kentucky 6-3

20. BYU 8-1

21. Notre Dame 9-2

22. LSU 7-1

23. Texas A&M 9-2

24. Ohio State 7-2

25. North Carolina 9-0

