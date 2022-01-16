Indiana Women's Basketball Heads to West Lafayette For the Annual Barn Burner Trophy Game Versus Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — "There's no doubt that based on the number by your name, media, people talking about this team, that we're going to get everyone's best," Indiana coach Teri Moren said. "We just expect that."

It's a short bus ride, but a long-lived rivalry between the No. 6-ranked Hoosiers and the Boilermakers, who will face off Sunday at 2 p.m. ET in Mackey Arena.

The Hoosiers hold a five-game winning streak in the annual Barn Burner Trophy game despite trailing in the all-time series 9-19 that started in 1994.

In her first season as head coach at Purdue, Katie Geralds has led her group to an 11-5 record and 2-3 conference record so far.

The Boilermakers were on a five-game winning streak until the Iowa Hawkeyes came to West Lafayette and snapped it defeating Purdue 79-66.

Purdue sophomore guard Madison Layden leads the offense averaging 12.5 points per game. Junior guard Abby Ellis contributes 10.5, and junior guard Jeanae Terry leads the team with 5.8 boards per game.

Purdue's offense is averaging 70.1 points per game compared to the Hoosiers' 72.8. Indiana has never allowed its opponent to score above 69 points this season.

Moren and her Hoosiers are fresh off a 72-65 win over Nebraska to extend an 8-game winning streak and history-making matchup as this group is the first to start off Big Ten play 5-0.

"It feels great for sure," graduate guard Nicole Cardaño-Hillary said. "We have very high expectations for ourselves starting off the year."

Senior guard Grace Berger was the team's leading scorer with a season-high 22 points and team-high seven rebounds. Senior forward Aleksa Gulbe put up 17 points and had four steals before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

Cardaño-Hillary added 13 points, six rebounds and three steals for the night.

"I think we're a very un-selfish team, and that's what really, not only builds chemistry, but is what gets us the wins," Cardaño-Hillary said. "Everyone's looking to pass up the good shot for the great shot. I think that's the culture of Indiana."

Now, Indiana's 11-0 road-game streak is on the line as they face off against its rival and Moren's alma mater.

How to watch Indiana at Purdue

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (13-2, 5-0 Big Ten) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten)

Indiana Hoosiers (13-2, 5-0 Big Ten) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) When : 2 p.m. ET, Sunday, Jan. 16

: 2 p.m. ET, Sunday, Jan. 16 Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind.

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind. TV: FS1

FS1 Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM

Related stories on Indiana women's basketball