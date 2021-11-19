No. 4 Indiana Women's Basketball Starts Road Trip at Quinnipiac on Saturday

No. 4-ranked Indiana is off to a 3-0 start this season, but now they head out of state for the first time, starting with a matchup with Quinnipiac on Saturday in Connecticut. The Hoosiers are looking to limit turnovers after a sloppy win on Tuesday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Even though the No. 4-ranked Indiana women's basketball team won by 30 points over Norfolk State on Tuesday, the Hoosiers had far too many turnovers for Teri Moren's liking. So when the Hoosiers hit the road Saturday for a game against Quinnipiac in Connecuticut, she's looking for instant improvement.

The Hoosiers committed 22 turnovers Tuesday against Norfolk State, double the amount Moren usually likes to see.

"There's a great humility about this group that understands what we are still chasing, whether it's the next win or chasing something bigger," Moren said.

Against Norfolk State, junior Mackenzie Holmes and senior Aleksa Gulbe were the leading scorers with 22 points a piece. Holmes went 11-for-15 from the field, and Gulbe went 9-for-13.

Gulbe also hit 3-for-4 on three-pointers, a skill she's worked to develop in the offseason as well as plenty of other points of focus.

"Just being more physical," Gulbe said. "Moving faster, being more agile and increasing my understanding of the game, basketball IQ, reading situations."

On Saturday, Indiana takes the long trip to Hamden, Conn. to face the Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-1), the beginning of a three-game road stint for the Hoosiers. The Bobcats are known for being well-disciplined with a seasoned coach. Tricia Fabbri is in her 27th season at Quinnipiac, and holds a 463-312 career record.

They were 13-8 a year ago, and 11-5 in their league, and Mackenzie DeWees, Mikala Morris and Rose Caverly earned All-MAAC selections. All three have returned. In three games, DeWees is averaging 18 points and 8 rebounds and is the reigning MAAC Player of the Year.

"They are an excellent team, a very well-coached, disciplined team, and a lot like us defensively," Moren said.

The Bobcats made a Sweet Sixteen run during the 2016-17 season, establishing one of the greatest single seasons by any sports program in school history. They won 29 games and upset Marquette and Miami in the NCAA Tournament before losing to eventual national champion South Carolina in the regional semifinals

"They're going to play hard on the ball, be in gaps and rotate" Moren said. "This is going to be another good test for us on the road."

How to watch Indiana at Quinnipiac

Who: Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-1) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0)

Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-1) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) When : 4 p.m. ET, Saturday, Nov. 20

: 4 p.m. ET, Saturday, Nov. 20 Where: People's United Center, Hamden, Conn.

People's United Center, Hamden, Conn. TV/Streaming: ESPN3

ESPN3 Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM

