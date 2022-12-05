Indiana Women's Basketball Ties Program Record Ranking in Week 5 Associated Press Poll

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In Week 5, Indiana women's basketball moves up one spot to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll tying for the program's best ranking reached in the 2021-22 season.

Reigning NCAA champion South Carolina tops the poll with a perfect 8-0 record followed by Stanford at 10-1. The UConn Huskies got bumped down from No. 3 to No. 6 after a 74-60 loss to now No. 5-ranked Notre Dame.

Ohio State still tops the Big Ten with an 8-0 record at No. 3. The Hoosiers will play the Buckeyes Jan. 26 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Michigan is the next best in the conference at No. 14 with Iowa trailing behind at No. 16. Maryland rounds out the Big Ten conference ranking at No. 20.

Indiana's past and present opponents are marked with a '*'.

1. South Carolina (8-0)

2. Stanford (10-1)

3. Ohio State (8-0)*

4. Indiana (9-0)

5. Notre Dame (7-1)

6. UConn (6-1)

7. Virginia Tech (8-0)

8. North Carolina (6-1)*

8. NC State (7-1)

10. Iowa State (6-1)

11. LSU (9-0)

12. Arizona (7-0)

13. UCLA (8-1)

14. Michigan (9-0)*

15. Utah (7-0)

16. Iowa (6-3)*

Up next, the Hoosiers will face Penn State on the road Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. ET before returning home for another non-conference matchup versus Morehead State.

