Indiana Women's Basketball Ties Program Record Ranking in Week 5 Associated Press Poll

IU Athletics

Indiana Women's Basketball Ties Program Record Ranking in Week 5 Associated Press Poll

The Hoosiers move up one spot in the AP Top 25 Poll tying the program's best ranking. The full list complete with records is included.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In Week 5, Indiana women's basketball moves up one spot to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll tying for the program's best ranking reached in the 2021-22 season.

Reigning NCAA champion South Carolina tops the poll with a perfect 8-0 record followed by Stanford at 10-1. The UConn Huskies got bumped down from No. 3 to No. 6 after a 74-60 loss to now No. 5-ranked Notre Dame.

Ohio State still tops the Big Ten with an 8-0 record at No. 3. The Hoosiers will play the Buckeyes Jan. 26 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Michigan is the next best in the conference at No. 14 with Iowa trailing behind at No. 16. Maryland rounds out the Big Ten conference ranking at No. 20.

Indiana's past and present opponents are marked with a '*'.

1. South Carolina (8-0)

2. Stanford (10-1)

3. Ohio State (8-0)*

4. Indiana (9-0)

5. Notre Dame (7-1)

6. UConn (6-1)

7. Virginia Tech (8-0)

8. North Carolina (6-1)*

8. NC State (7-1)

10. Iowa State (6-1)

11. LSU (9-0)

12. Arizona (7-0)

13. UCLA (8-1)

14. Michigan (9-0)*

15. Utah (7-0)

16. Iowa (6-3)*

17. Oregon (6-1)

18. Creighton (7-1)

19. Baylor (6-2)

20. Maryland (7-3)*

21. Arkansas (10-0)

22. Gonzaga (7-2)

23. Oklahoma (7-1)

24. Kansas State (8-1)

25. Villanova (7-2)

Up next, the Hoosiers will face Penn State on the road Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. ET before returning home for another non-conference matchup versus Morehead State.

  • INDIANA WINS BIG TEN OPENER VS. ILLINOIS It wasn't pretty, but a win is a win as the Hoosiers got their first Big Ten victory of the season 65-61 over the Fighting Illini. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes led the Hoosiers with 23 points while junior guard Sydney Parrish crashed the boards with 10 rebounds. CLICK HERE
  • HOOSIERS START BIG TEN PLAY The Hoosiers will open Big Ten play at home on Sunday versus the Fighting Illini who are off to a 7-1 start on the season. Like the Hoosiers, Illinois is also fresh off of a Big Ten/ACC Challenge win and will look to snap the Hoosiers' 13 game winning streak over Illinois. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA CRUISES PAST NORTH CAROLINA For a top-10 Big Ten/ACC Challenge, one might think it would be a closer game, but not if you're No. 5 Indiana who shut down the North Carolina Tar Heels 87-63 led by senior forward Mackenzie Holmes' 25 points and junior guard Sydney Parrish's 24. CLICK HERE

