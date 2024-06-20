Jalen Haralson Makes USA U17 Team, Plans Official Visit to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – National recognition keeps coming in for Indiana recruiting target Jalen Haralson.
Haralson was one of 12 players selected to the 2024 USA men's U17 national team, a roster chosen by the USA Basketball Men’s Developmental National Team Committee.
The rest of the roster includes Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, Chris Cenac Jr., AJ Dybantsa, Caleb Holt, JJ Mandaquit, Brandon McCoy Jr., Koa Peat, Jordan Smith Jr., Tyran Stokes and Jaden Toombs.
The U17 team is set to compete at the 2024 FIBA U17 Men’s World Cup from June 29 to July 7 in Istanbul. It will be coached by Sharman White from Pace Academy in Georgia and assistant coaches Scott Fitch from Fairport High School in New York and Chet Mason from Brush High School in Ohio.
Haralson is a 6-foot-6 point guard from La Lumiere School in La Porte, Ind., and he previously attended Fishers High School in Fishers, Ind.
Among class of 2025 recruits, Haralson is ranked No. 9 overall and No. 1 in the state of Indiana, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Haralson has visited Indiana in the past, and he has an official visit scheduled to Bloomington on Aug. 31. That's the same weekend as Indiana football's season opener against Florida International.
Haralson also has official visits scheduled to Notre Dame and Michigan State in September. Last March, he announced his top nine schools are Gonzaga, Duke, Missouri, Auburn, Indiana, Notre Dame, Purdue, Kansas and Michigan State.