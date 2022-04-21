Skip to main content
Trio of Indiana Commits Named to Final SI99 Basketball Rankings

Trio of Indiana Commits Named to Final SI99 Basketball Rankings

Mike Woodson's 2022 recruiting class is loaded with three players in the final SI99 basketball rankings. Jalen Hood-Schifino, Malik Reneau and Kaleb Banks headline Indiana's highest-ranked recruiting class since 2013.

USA Today Network

Mike Woodson's 2022 recruiting class is loaded with three players in the final SI99 basketball rankings. Jalen Hood-Schifino, Malik Reneau and Kaleb Banks headline Indiana's highest-ranked recruiting class since 2013.

Sports Illustrated's Jason Jordan released the final edition of the SI99 basketball rankings on Thursday, which ranks the top players in the class of 2022. And in Mike Woodson's first recruiting cycle, he secured commitments from three players listed, completing the nation's fifth-ranked class.

The first future Hoosier on this list is Jalen Hood-Schifino, who came in at No. 26. Hood-Schifino is a 6-foot-5, 185-pound combo guard from Montverde Academy in Florida and was the 12th-ranked guard on the SI99 list.

Hood-Schifino is coming off a national championship victory as the floor general for Montverde Academy, which is considered one of the top basketball prep schools in the country after two consecutive national titles. He recently competed in the Jordan Brand Classic game where he scored 14 points and hit three 3-point shots. 

Joining Hood-Schifino on this list is his high school teammate Malik Reneau, who committed to Indiana on Monday. Reneau was originally committed to Florida, but reopened his recruitment when head coach Mike White left for Georgia. 

Reneau comes in at No. 28 on the SI99 list and is the second highest ranked player listed strictly as a forward. The lefty big man stands at 6-foot-8, 230 pounds and was the second starter on the Montverde national championship team to commit to Indiana.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On Thursday, Indiana released a statement from Woodson on how Reneau can impact the game. 

"He's an outstanding offensive player who continues to expand his game. He has great touch and tremendous footwork and he uses his quickness to his advantage. He has a great Basketball IQ and is an unselfish teammate who has benefitted from working with and against some very talented players on a daily basis. Defensively, he is well suited to today’s game. He keeps his man in front of him and can step out in pick and roll situations and hold his own."

And the third incoming Hoosier on the SI99 list is Kaleb Banks, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward from Fayetteville, Georgia. Banks came in at No. 85 on this list, making him the 18th-highest ranked player listed strictly as a forward. 

Banks averaged 23 points, 10 rebounds and 1.4 steals in his senior season, making him the Georgia Class 4A Player of the Year. This breakout season helped Banks rise into the top 100 as he developed various parts of his game. 

Banks can do a bit of everything now, from blowing by defenders for dunks, leading the fast break, leaping for rebounds and even shooting 3's. Last summer, Banks competed in the NBPA Top 100 camp where he put up 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists. 

IndianaPaulRandolphMeetCoaches
Football

Meet the Coaches: Paul Randolph, Indiana Defensive Line Coach

By Jack AnkonyApr 20, 2022
Mike Woodson
Basketball

Transfer Portal Update: Dexter Dennis Visits Indiana, Hoosiers Eyeing Sean McNeil

By Jack AnkonyApr 19, 2022
Race Thompson warms up.
Other Sports

Charitable NIL Hoosiers For Good Earns Federal 501(c)3 Status

By Haley JordanApr 18, 2022
MontverdeMalikReneauBall
Recruiting

Montverde Forward Malik Reneau, Teammate of Jalen Hood-Schifino, Commits to Indiana

By Tom BrewApr 18, 2022
IndianaChadWiltMeetCoaches-1
Football

Meet the Coaches: Chad Wilt, Defensive Coordinator and Linebackers Coach

By Jack AnkonyApr 18, 2022
Baseball

Indiana Swept at Rutgers After Late-Inning Rallies

By Jack AnkonyApr 17, 2022
IndianaWaltBellMeetCoaches-1
Football

Meet the Coaches: Walt Bell, Indiana Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach

By Jack AnkonyApr 16, 2022
USATSI_17858740
Basketball

Race Thompson Returning to Indiana For 6th College Season

By Tom BrewApr 14, 2022