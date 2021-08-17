It's Down to Indiana and Tennessee For Standout Florida Combo Guard Jalen Hood-Schifino

Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 6-foot-5 combo guard from Florida who might be the best two-way player in the 2022 class, has narrowed his college choice down to Tennessee and Indiana. He's making his announcement on Aug. 24.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – And then there were two.

Standout combo guard Jaden Hood-Schifino, who is just a week away from announcing his college commitment, trimmed his list from five to two on Tuesday, and now it's down to Indiana and Tennessee.

247Sports reported that his mother confirmed that he has narrowed his choice to two, and it wasn't particularly surprising, because he has taken official visits to both Indiana and Tennessee this summer. Florida, Texas and Memphis had made his final-five last two weeks ago.

Hood-Schifino, a Pittsburgh native, plays at Montverde Academy in central Florida. He's a consensus top-30 player in all of the recruiting rankings for the Class of 2022. He's a 6-foot-5 combo guard with great ball skills. He stood out on the defensive end a lot in the past year as well.

Indiana has pursued him hard for a while now. Assistant coach Kenya Hunter, who was hired by Archie Miller a year ago, has known Hood-Schifino for years. Indiana offered last fall, and when Miller was fired and Mike Woodson took over, the full-court press continued.

Woodson retained Hunter and also hired Dane Fife and Yasir Rosemond as assistants, and all of them have seen a lot of Hood-Schifino all summer. To say he is a priority target for Indiana cannot be understated.

“Coach (Kenya) Hunter has been recruiting me the longest, so the relationship is there," said Hood-Schifino about Indiana last month. "He’s great. And Coach Woodson has been where I’m trying to go. Coach Woodson has had great success in the NBA. I can’t wait to see his transition on the college level.”

Indiana has two players committed already in the Class of 2022, guard C.J. Gunn of Lawrence North in Indianapolis, and Georgia forward Kaleb Banks.

