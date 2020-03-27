Indiana signee Jordan Geronimo Named New Hampshire Player of the Year

HoosiersNow
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana signee Jordan Geronimo of St. Paul's School in Concord, N.H., won named Gatorade's New Hampshire boys basketball Player of the Year on Thursday.  

The award, which recognizes outstanding athletic excellence along with academic achievement and exemplary character, now makes Geronimo eligible for the  prestigious Gatorade National boys basketball Player of the Year award.



The 6-foot-6, 205-pound forward averaged 18.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game this past season. Geronimo is a two-time Lakes Region League All-Star and a 2020 All-New England Class A honoree. As a junior, Geronimo averaged 14.2 points per game while shooting 52% on two-pointers and 38% from three-point range. He added 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals per contest in 2018-19.

Geronimo has maintained a 3.98 GPA in the classroom and represents one of the state's top candidates in meeting the Gatorade award's broad criteria. The head of St. Paul's Student Cultural Alliance, Geronimo helps provide a space for the school's minority population to feel comfortable.

Geronimo is one of three players in Indiana's 2020  recruiting class, along with guards Anthony Leal of Bloomington South and Trey Galloway of Culver Academies. There is a chance there will be a fourth member as well, as Evansville Reitz junior point guard Khristian Lander is committed to Indiana and is looking to reclassify into the Class of 2020.

Gatorade's Indiana boys basketball player of the year is Trey Kaufman, a junior from Silver Creek High School. Kaufman is a primary recruiting target of Indiana coach Archie Miller and his staff. 

