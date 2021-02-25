HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI.com
LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Rutgers in Real Time

Two teams on the bubble for an NCAA Tournament spot square off in New Jersey on Wednesday when the Indiana Hoosiers take on Rutgers in a pivotal Big Ten game. Follow along  for up-to-date news and opinion on HoosiersNow.
PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- It's Game 23 for Indiana and we're heading down the home stretch here in the regular season. Tonight it's the Hoosiers against Rutgers in the swamps of New Jersey in an important Big Ten game for both of them.

Both teams are on the NCAA Tournament bubble, so tonight's winner will get a nice boost on the resume. They met earlier this season, with Rutgers winning 74-70 on Jan. 24 in Bloomington. 

Here's all the information you need to watch the game, and my three keys to the game. CLICK HERE 

If you're not familiar with our live blog, we'll keep you updated with all the news from inside the Rutgers Athletic center, and I'll throw in my two cents and make some opinions as we go. The latest post is at the top, so just keep refreshing and you'll see all of our great stuff.

So here we go! Enjoy the game:

7:15 p.m. -- The line of DraftKings.com is still holding steady and 3.5 points on the Rutgers side. Kind of surprising it hasn't moved much all day.

7:05 p.m. -- Race Thompson is dressed and warming up with his teammates here inside the Rutgers Athletic Center. He shot around for a while, and then sat down on the bench with team doctor Larry Rink and teammate Trayce Jackson-Davis. There were rumors since Tuesday night of a broken nose, but an hour before tipoff, there is still no announcement from Indiana about his status. 

Be forewarned to not make too much of his being out there shooting around an hour before the game. We still don't know what's up. Joey Brunk was out the floor shooting around a little bit too, and we know he's not playing. 

7 p.m. ET -- This is a homecoming of sorts for Indiana freshman Jordan Geronimo, who grew up down the road in Newark, N.J. He didn't play at all on Saturday against Michigan State, and Archie Miller said in hindsight, he should have. Look for him to get a good run tonight in this happy trip back to New Jersey.

6:55 p.m. ET – Indiana has three of the top five most improved scorers in the Big Ten this year. They've all made a nice step up on the offensive end.

 

