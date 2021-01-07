LIVE BLOG: Get News & Views on Indiana's Game with Wisconsin in Real  Time

Greetings from inside the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., where Indiana tries to end two decades of misery on Thursday night against Wisconsin. The Hoosiers haven't won here since 1998.

MADISON, Wis. – It's been since 1998 that Indiana has won a basketball game here at the Kohl Center, but the Hoosiers are going to give it another shot here on Thursday night against Wisconsin.

I'm here inside the practically empty building for the critical Big Ten game for both teams. It starts at 7 p.m. ET. Here's how to watch: CLICK HERE

If you're not familiar with how our LIVE BLOG works, we'll keep you updated with news and opinion from here inside the arena all night long. The most recent comments are at the top, so keep refreshing.

Here we go:

7:30 p.m. Trayce Jackson-Davis understood the importance of getting off to a good start tonight, and he's been very aggressive in looking for his shot. He's 3-for-4 from the field so far, and with Jerome Hunter's three-pointer, Indiana leads 11-9 at the second media timeout. Nice job of weathering the storm after that ugly 5-0 start. Six turnovers already, though. Far too many.

7:24 p.m. – Anthony Leal enters the game for the Hoosiers at the 14:24 mark. With Franklin out, he needs to step up. He says he's ready when he met with the media on Wednesday. Here's our story if you didn't see it. CLICK HERE

7:17 p.m. – Race Thompson just picked up his second foul at the 16:39 mark and he heads to the bench. With no frontcourt depth, that's going to be a real problem. Jerome Hunter in, needs to hold his own on the boards. Sloppy start both ways. Each team with three turnovers.

7:10 p.m. – Two possessions and two turnovers for the Hoosiers to start. Rob Phinisee and Trayce Jackson-Davis the culprits. Four possessions now, and still haven't hit the rim.

7 p.m. – I don't normally make too big a deal out of the first four minutes of games, but I think it's critical for Indiana to get off to a good start tonight. They gut buried here a year ago 19-4 out of the gates and never recovered.

6:50 p.m. – Armaan Franklin is here, but he's in street clothes. Ankle is too sore to go, and it must be killing him to miss this game. They could really use him as the team's second-leading scorer and best defender. Indiana plays again on Sunday at Nebraska, then is back home on Thursday to play Purdue. If I had to guess, they'll keep him out until the Purdue game. Al Durham sprained an ankle during the Maui Invitational and missed one game.

6:45 p..m. – With Armaan Franklin out with an ankle injury, junior guard Rob Phinisee is back in the starting lineup. He'll join Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Al Durham and Trey Galloway in the starting blocks.

Here are Wisconsin's starters:

6:30 p.m. ET – I told you this morning that Indiana was a 7.5-point underdog against Wisconsin, but there's been a lot of money bet on the Badgers today, and now Indiana is a 9.5-point underdog, according to the Draftkings.com website.