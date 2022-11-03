LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game with St. Francis In Real Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's the second and final exhibition game for Indiana on Thursday night, when the No. 13-ranked Hoosiers take on St. Francis, an NAIA school from Fort Wayne, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

It's the final tuneup before Monday night's regular-season opener against Morehead State, and this is our live blog, straight from press row. We'll keep you updated with all the news and views as they happen, and we'll toss in some highlights and opinion as well.

If you're not familiar with our live blog, the freshest items are right here at the top, so just keep refreshing and you won't miss a thing. Here we go!

7:17 p.m. — First round of subs for Indiana. Trey Galloway is in. Malik Reneau, who started last week with Trayce out, is in, as is Tamar Bates, who's seeing his first action of the year.

7:15 p.m. — St. Francis is making shots and it's tied 11-11 at the first media timeout. A stark contrast from Saturday's exhibition opener, when Indiana scored the first 10 against Marian. Intensity level on defense not the same.

7:10 p.m. — Jalen Hood-Schifino hits a three-pointer from the left wing. That's a part of his game we'll keep a close eye on early in the season. If he can knock down the long balls consistently, he's going to be a very dangerous player.

7:05 p.m. — The Hoosiers are on the board first, with a dunk by Trayce Jackson-Davis just six seconds into the game. Assist to Jalen Hood-Schifino. Second basket is another dunk on a dribble-drive by Xavier Johnson.

6:50 p.m. — Assembly Hall is only about half-full, but the fans gave Brayton Bailey a great ovation when he was announced in the St. Francis starting lineup. And yes, he wears No. 22, just like his daddy.

6:30 p.m. — The starting lineups are in. For Indiana, it's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson and Miller Kopp up front, with Xavier Johnson and Jalen Hood-Schifino at guard. For St. Francis, there's a familiar name in the starting lineup — Brayton Bailey. He's the son of former IU great Damon Bailey.

6:20 p.m. — Sophomore center Logan Duncomb and freshman forward Kaleb Banks are not dressed for tonight's game. There was no announcement about their status, so we'll update you after the game.

6:10 p.m. ET — Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and sophomore guard Tamar Bates didn't play in last week's exhibition game with Marian, and both are out with minor ailments simply as a precaution. Both are dressed and ready to go tonight.

6 p.m. ET — Remember that this is the second of three straight games that are not available on TV, on the BTN-Plus streaming service. There are several ways to watch the game with different packages. Here's how to watch. CLICK HERE

