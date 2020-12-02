LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game with Stanford in Real Time on Wednesday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Welcome back to Asheville with two E's for the final day of the relocated Maui Invitational. Indiana has had an easy win (Providence) and and easy loss (Texas) so far, so it only makes sense the we get a close game today, right?

Indiana and Stanford are the first of four games today, with the evenly matched pair tangling at 1:30 p.m. ET. Here's my story from earlier on how to watch it on TV with Jason Benetti and Bill Walton on the call. CLICK HERE

Keep refreshing for the latest news and opinions, and I'll try to answer your questions as we go along too.

Here we go:

2:02 — Trey Galloway picked up a second foul and Anthony Leal comes back into the game. He was wide open several times, but refused to shoot. He needs to start being more aggressive looking for a shot. Indiana really needs his scoring ability. Freshman nerves I’m sure.

Today’s seat inside the bubble.

1:57 — A quiet couple of minutes there. We reach the third media timeout. It’s Indiana 24-19 with 7:59 to go. I really like the energy they’re playing with today. He seem to have shaken off that lost in Texas pretty well. That should make the Fanbase happy

1:52 — Indiana only scored 19 points in the first half yesterday against Texas. They’ve got 22 already with 10:10 to go in the first half. Second media timeout right now and it’s Indiana 22, Stanford 19.

1:49 — Joni asked me on Twitter how Archie’s demeanor was today. He seems very engaged so far, of course he has to be happy with a 20-12 lead. Also, Anthony Leal is in the game. Indiana lineup is very small right now.

1:48 — I told you last night not to worry too much about trace Jackson Davis. He really does a nice job of shaking off bad games. He has certainly come ready to play today. He has 10 points already in the first seven minutes.

1:42 — This is the first media timeout, and with 15:12 left in the first half, Indiana is off to a very impressive 15-8 start over Stanford. Indiana clearly winning the battle of the big guys inside. They are responding well after an awful looking loss yesterday to Texas. In the end I didn’t get to 15 points on Tuesday until there was only two minutes and 45 seconds left in the first half. I like this much better.

1:39 — indiana’s big guys are much more involved early today. Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis both been aggressive and getting points at the rim.

1:30 — Trey Galloway is getting his first start in an Indiana uniform today. The freshman from Culver, Indiana is starting in place of Al Durham, who’s out with an ankle injury. Many more starts to come I’m sure.

1:20 p.m. — First question of the day. "I know there are no fans allowed, but do the parents at least get to watch?" Nope. No fans period. They're trying to keep this bubble as safe as possble and they've pulled it off. Eight games down, four to go today and no positive tests.

1:15 p.m. — Indiana has never lost to Stanford. The Hoosiers are 4-0 all-time, but they haven't played since Nov. 20, 1988. The Hoosiers will play a team from the Pac-12 for the first time since taking on UCLA on March 17, 2007 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

1 p.m. ET — There are a few injury concerns for Indiana today. Senior center Joey Brunk has yet to play this season because of a back injury and Tuesday in the Texas game, senior guard Al Durham rolled an ankle. Archie Miller said he was doubtful last night, but Durham is out on the floor warming up and is dressed. Be curious to see if he actually plays though.