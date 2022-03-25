How to Watch Providence and Kansas in NCAA Regionals Friday Night

CHICAGO, Ill. — Kansas is the last No. 1 seed standing after upsets of Gonzaga and Arizona on Thursday, and now the Providence Friars are hoping to clear the decks of all the top seeds.

Kansas and Providence are the first game in the Midwest Regional on Friday night in Chicago. It will be followed by Iowa State and Miami. Former Indiana standout Al Durham is a graduate transfer for Providence, and he played in the first two NCAA Tournament games of his college career last week.

Kansas won the Big 12 title earlier this year and Providence won its first Big East regular season title.

Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread, starting lineups and bios, and a good dose of newsy pregame nuggets.

How to watch Providence vs. Kansas

Who: Providence Friars (27-5) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (30-6)

TBS Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner and Reggie Miller (color commentary) and Dana Jacobson (sideline)

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst) Latest Line: Kansas is a 7-point favorite over Providence, according to the FanDuel.com website on Friday night, a half-point down from Monday's opening line. The over/under is 141.5.

How they got here

Kansas: Gonzaga won the Big 12Conference tournament over Texas Tech to qualify for the NCAAs. The Jayhawks beat No. 16 seed Texas Southern 83-56 on Friday in Fort Worth, Texas in the first round. They beat No. 9 seed Creighton 79-72 on Sunday in the second round.

Kansas vs. Providence history

Meet the coaches

Meet Kansas coach Bill Self: Bill Self is in his 19th year at Kansas and has a record of 552-124 there, an .817 winning percentage. He won a national title at Kansas in 2008 and was national runner-up in 2012. He also coached four years at Oral Roberts, three years at Tulsa and three years at Illinois from 2000 to 2003. Overall, he is 758-229, a .768 winning percentage

Projected starters