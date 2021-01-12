Oh, No! Nebraska Announces it is Pausing Basketball Activities

Nebraska paused its basketball activities after some positive COVID-19 tests on Monday, which is bad news for Indiana, which just spent three days in Lincoln and played the Cornhuskers Sunday night.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's basketball team just spent the last three days in Lincoln and beat Nebraska in a basketball game on Sunday night. But now, on Monday night, the Cornhuskers announced they were pausing basketball activities because of COVID-19 testing results on Monday.

Indiana had no comment on its testing on Monday, but they don't do that anyway. No statement has come from the school following Nebraska's announcement, and none is expected.

Indiana's players and staff test every morning, and Monday was no different. If there had been any issue with positive tests, they would have paused as well, and didn't. They get their test results within an hour of testing, school officials said during the fall.

Here is the release from the University of Nebraska;

Lincoln – The University of Nebraska men's basketball program has paused full team activities due to positive COVID-19 results among its Tier 1 personnel. Tier 1 personnel include student athletes, coaches and any staff member whose job requires close regular contact.



Due to the pause, the Huskers' home game against Illinois (Wed., Jan. 13) has been postponed. The institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options. At this time, no determination has been made on how the pause may impact scheduled games beyond Jan. 13.



Individuals who have tested positive are in isolation and following all local and Lancaster County health guidelines. We will also conduct all the necessary procedures included in the Big Ten Conference protocols. Consistent with all of our athletic programs, we report any positive test result to the University, and it is included in its daily reports to the Lancaster County Health Department.

This story will be updated.