Oladipo, Pacers Rally, But Come Up Short Against Heat

Victor Oladipo and the Indiana Pacers are really in trouble now. The Pacers once again had no answer for the Miami Heat's explosive offense early and lost for the third straight time in the playoffs, falling 124-115 on Saturday in Orlando.

The Heat now lead the series 3-0 and can send the Pacers home from the NBA bubble in Orlando in Game 4 on Monday. No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in 136 tries.

Oladipo got off to a good start, scoring eight quick points — six on two three-pointers — and he also was a force on the defensive end with steals an deflections. But the Pacers once again struggled in guarding the there-point line, much as they did in the fourth quarter of Game 2's loss to the Heat. Miami led 34-27 after one quarter, and made 7 of their first 10 three-pointers.

The Pacers continued to struggle to get a hand up on shooters, and it got even worse in the second quarter when Miami exploded for 40 points to take a 74-56 lead at the break, and led by 20 at one point.

The Heat, who have a great playoff history in the past 15 or so years, had NEVER scored 74 points in the first half of a playoff game before.

The Pacers fought their way back into the game in the third quarter, scoring a playoff-high 34 points and forcing bad shots from the Heat, who went just 1-for-8 from three-point range in the quarter, cutting their lead to 94-90. They did a better job of covering the perimeter threats, and Myles Turner protected the rim well, blocking three shots.

Olapido had to fight his way through foul trouble, picking up his fifth in the first minute of the fourth quarter. The Pacers cut the lead to two on several occasions. Down 112-109 with 3:40 left, Oladipo missed a three that would have tied it. He had another good look on their next possession, but it rattled out.

Down 114-109, Oladipo dove on the floor for a loose ball, and won the battle. Malcolm Brogdan, who finished with xx points, hit a three to get it back to two. On Miami's next possession, they got two offensive rebounds and then Bam Adebayo was fouled, and made two free throws.

Jimmy Butler blocked a T.J. Warren shot on the Pacers' next possession, but Indiana held and were still down four at 116-112 with 52 seconds to go. But then the Pacers' Warren turned it over on the next possession and Oladipo was forced to foul.

Oladipo finished with 20 points and 4 rebounds in 34 minutes of playing time.

This time in the Orlando bubble has been a strange one for Oladipo. First, he wasn't sure he was even going to go, because he still didn't feel 100 percent from a quad injury and wasn't sure there was enough time to get in shape before the games started.

But he jumped and felt fine, and played well throughout the eight regular season games, averaging 16 points per game.

But in Game 1, a 113-101 loss, Oladipo took a finger to the eye late in the first quarter, and it swelled up and affected his vision. He did not return, and he was missed

He bounced back nicely In Game 2, a 109-100 loss, scoring 22 points. The game was close most of the way, but the Heat got hot from long-range in the fourth quarter to pull away and take a 2-0 lead.

The Pacers did get some good news Saturday. Domantas Sabonis, who's been out with a foot injury, returned to the bubble. He will have to quarantine for a few days, but it is possible that he might be able to return by Game 5 on Wednesday. IF NECESSARY

Saturday's other games

Milwaukee Bucks 121, Orlando Magic 107: The top-seeded Bucks led from start to finish in blowing out Orlando and taking a 2-1 series lead. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 35 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists. He was efficient, making 12 of 14 shots from the field.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers, late.

Sunday's games