Opening Line: Illinois Hefty Favorite Over Indiana in Thursday Night Showdown

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Indiana looked great in blowing out Wisconsin on Saturday, and snapping their three-game losing streak was a big deal. But the Hoosiers have not been good on the road for years now, and they're back on the road Thursday at Illinois.

Brad Underwood's team is on a roll, winning four straight games after starting its big Ten season 0-3. They're looking good, and the oddsmakers think they should be able to beat Indiana handily at the State Farm Center. Illinois is a 6.5-point favorite according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website.

The Hoosiers haven't been this big of an underdog all season. The previous high was 5.5 points at Kansas. Indiana is 1-4 in true road games this season, and 1-4 vs. the spread. Their only win was at Xavier, and they've lost four straight since, at Rutgers, Kansas, Iowa and Penn State.

Does that losing trend continue away from home? Here is a thorough breakdown on what Indiana has done all season, both straight up and against the spread.

Indiana by the numbers

Indiana overall record: 11-6

Indiana overall vs. spread: 8 -9

Indiana home record: 9-1

Indiana home vs. spread: 6-4

Indiana road record: 1-4

Indiana road vs spread: 1-4

Indiana neutral court record: 1-1

Indiana neutral court vs. spread: 1-1

Indiana record as favorite: 11-2

Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 8-5

Indiana record as underdog: 0-3

Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 0-3

Indiana vs. the spread

Here's what Indiana has done this season, straight up and against the spread::

Nov. 7 — Beat Morehead State 88-53 as a 24.5-point favorite (won)

88-53 as a 24.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 10 — Beat Bethune-Cookman 101-49 as a 32.5-point favorite (won)

101-49 as a 32.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 18 — Won at Xavier 81-79 as a 1.5-point favorite (won)

81-79 as a 1.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 20 — Beat Miami of Ohio 86-56 as a 27.5-point favorite in Indianapolis (won)

86-56 as a 27.5-point favorite in Indianapolis (won) Nov. 23 — Beat Little Rock 86-67 as a 29..5-point favorite (lost)

86-67 as a 29..5-point favorite (lost) Nov. 25 — Beat Jackson State 90-51 as a 28.5-point favorite (won)

90-51 as a 28.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 30 — Beat No. 18 North Carolina 77-65 as a 4.5-point favorite (won)

77-65 as a 4.5-point favorite (won) Dec. 3 — Lost at Rutgers 63-48 as a 3-point favorite (lost)

63-48 as a 3-point favorite (lost) Dec. 7 — Beat Nebraska 81-55 as a 12.5-point favorite (won)

81-55 as a 12.5-point favorite (won) Dec. 10 — Lost to No. 10 Arizona 89-75 in Las Vegas as a 1.5-point underdog (lost)

89-75 in Las Vegas as a 1.5-point underdog (lost) Dec. 17 — Lost at No. 8 Kansas 84-62 as a 5.5-point underdog (lost)

84-62 as a 5.5-point underdog (lost) Dec. 20 — Beat Elon 96-72 as a 28.5-point favorite (lost)

96-72 as a 28.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 23 — Beat Kennesaw State 69-55 as a 17.5-point favorite (lost)

69-55 as a 17.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 5 — Lost at Iowa 91-89 as a 1.5-point underdog (lost)

91-89 as a 1.5-point underdog (lost) Jan. 8 — Lost to Northwestern 84-83 as a 7.5-point favorite (lost)

84-83 as a 7.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 11 — Lost at Penn State 85-66 as a 2.5-point underdog (lost)

85-66 as a 2.5-point underdog (lost) Jan. 14 — Beat No. 18 Wisconsin 63-45 as a 4-point favorite (won)

Illinois vs. the spread

Illinois is 13-5 on the season and 4-3 in the Big Ten, and the Illini have won four straight games, covering in each win as well. They are 11-7 against the spread this season, but they also have lost straight up as a favorite four times already, which says a lot about their inconsistency.

In true home games, the Illini are 9-1 straight up, and 7-3 against the spread. Here's what Indiana has done this season, straight up and against the number: