Patrick Knight Enjoyed Saturday as Much as His Father Did

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In my book, the best line that Bob Knight has ever uttered at Assembly Hall was "Patrick Knight is my all-time favorite Indiana player.'' That was on his son's Senior Night way back in 1995 after Patrick's final home game playing for his dad.

So on Saturday when Bob Knight returned to Assembly Hall after 20 years away, no former player could have been happier than Patrick Knight, who was right by his dad's side all day long.

Patrick joined college basketball insider Jeff Goodman for a long podcast on Sunday, and it is must-listen stuff.

Here's the link to the podcast: CLICK HERE

Here are a few highlights:

"I came into town on Monday just to make sure everything went OK. We kept it all between the players and the only person who really knew about it at the university was Scott Dolson, who used to be a manager for Dad.''

"When we had to get off the court, I said, 'Dad, we've got to go,' He was like, 'Was that good?' and I'm like, 'Yeah, Dad, that was good.' ''

"I told some of the players, you just don't understand. No one knows how much more time we've got. We'll go fishing and and he'll reminisce and tell stories all the time. It was good all the players got to see him.''

"That's why I never went back. I got over it years ago, but I didn't want to go back and disrespect him. When I was coaching at Lamar, Indiana made us a crazy offer for a guarantee game, but I wasn't going to do it unless he said it was OK. But then I got fired.''

"Now that he's gone back, we can go back and people won't make a big deal out of it. He can go to other games — other sports — and it's not some big circus now that he's living there.''

"He wanted to speak to the crowd and say a few words, but it was all so crazy. He didn't need a microphone though, because he still fired up the crowd.''

"He's 79 years old and you worry about his health. We talked about it, how we got to watch him to make sure he's comfortable and not standing too. From a son's standpoint, you watch out for him. But the players did that too. Eveyrbody looked out for them.''

