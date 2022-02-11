Report: Former Hoosiers Romeo Langford Traded From Celtics To Spurs

On Thursday, there were trades all around the NBA as the annual trading deadline took place.

One of the trades included former Indiana Hoosiers star Romeo Langford, who (according to Yahoo's Chris Haynes) was traded from the Boston Celtics to the San Antonio Spurs.

Langford is 22 years old, and in his third season in the NBA, all of which have been played for the Celtics. He was drafted 14th overall in 2019 after spending one season in Bloomington.

He is playing 16.5 minutes per game this season, and averaging 4.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

The Celtics are currently the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-25 record.

He is headed to a Spurs team that is not having a good season (20-35), but is widely regarded as having one of the best cultures of any organization in the NBA.

The coaching staff led by Gregg Popovich has a long history of developing players, and getting the most out of them.

While Langford has not had a great start to his career, he still has a lot of potential that could be untapped.

In addition, they are a team that is clearly rebuilding so that is better for a young player like Langford, than playing for a team like the Celtics who is trying to win now.

The New Albany, Ind., native played the 2018-19 season in Bloomington for the Indiana Hoosiers. He averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 32 games for the team that was led by Archie Miller.

Indiana went 19-16 that season, and lost to Wichita State in the third game of the NIT.