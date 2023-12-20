Steve Kerr Calls Trayce Jackson-Davis 'Player of the Game' in Warriors' Win Over Celtics

Former Indiana star Trayce Jackson-Davis recorded the first double-double of his NBA career, scoring 10 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in Golden State's overtime win over Boston.

Trayce Jackson-Davis has taken advantage of his opportunities. On Tuesday night, the former Indiana standout made the most of his 29 minutes on the floor, scoring 10 points and grabbing 13 rebounds for his first double-double in the NBA. His efforts helped lead Golden State to a 132-126 overtime win over Boston.

Jackson-Davis has seen a bump in playing time with Draymond Green serving a suspension. He hasn't disappointed, either.

Along with the double-double, the former Hoosier was responsible for three blocks and an assist. He was also efficient with the ball in his hands, make five of his seven shots from the floor and ending the game with just one turnover.

One of those blocks came at a pivotal moment in overtime, with Golden State leading 125-121 with less than three minutes to play. Jackson-Davis came from the opposite side of the floor to deny Jaylen Brown an easy dunk.

Coming through in these moments isn't an easy task for a rookie. And, if Jackson-Davis continues to play at this level, he'll undoubtedly see more minutes.

Tuesday's performance against Boston marked the second straight game in which the rookie out of Indiana put on a show. He scored 14 points, collected eight rebounds, blocked a shot and was credited with two steals in Golden State's 118-114 win over Portland on Sunday.

"He was tremendous. I mean, he was the player of the game," Kerr said. "There were several huge plays ... Trayce's block on Jaylen. But Trayce was the guy who shifted everything. Plus 25 in his minutes. Second great game in a row.

"You can see the impact he makes. So, he's gonna play. He's gonna be in the lineup ... meaning he's going to be in the rotation."

Over the last two games, Jackson-Davis has been sensational. Kerr is going to reward his rookie with more playing time in the coming weeks.

