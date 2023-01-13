Sydney Parrish Leads Indiana Women's Basketball to Victory Over No. 9 Maryland

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No. 6 Indiana women's basketball beat No. 9 Maryland in a thrilling, loud home game with more than 5,700 fans there to witness the team's second top-10 win of the season.

It was hard fought through the fourth frame as Indiana let go of a lead and Maryland tied up the score, but the veteran Hoosiers stayed composed and cruised to a 15-1 record, the best start in program history since beginning the 1974-75 season 16-1.

"I think we're a team that doesn't have any quit in us," senior forward Mackenzie Holmes said. "We're going to fight until the last buzzer. I think that was evident tonight."

Holmes totaled 15 points for her 17th consecutive double-figure scoring game, but it would be junior guard Sydney Parrish who topped the night at 18 points as the first of four Hoosiers to reach double figures.

"She is one of the greatest competitors that we have inside of that locker room," Indiana head coach Teri Moren said of Parrish. "She has a high IQ. She loves the game. She loves her teammates. She's very vocal."

The Hoosiers shot 51 percent from the field and 40 percent from three while they held Maryland to 36.8 percent from the field. Indiana also won the battle of the boards 39-29 and assists war 15-11 led by senior guard Grace Berger's season high match of eight dishes in her first home game back from injury.

"It's a lot of help," Parrish said. "I mean it's kind of a weight lifted off our shoulders. We trust Grace in a lot of different ways, and she can do a lot of things with the ball."

The couple areas Moren was disappointed in was turnovers and missed free throws. She has always tried to limit her team to 12 turnovers per contest, but some sloppy mistakes hindered that.

"That's disappointing to see that number 19, but at the end of the night when you shoot 57 percent from the free throw, you have 19 turnovers and you still manage to find a way to win, that's pretty basketball, and I'm really happy," Moren said.

In the first quarter, Maryland lit up the scoreboard first with a swift jumper while freshman guard Yarden Garzon followed up with her signature triple just under the 9-minute mark.

With just over five minutes to go in the frame, Maryland hit a three of its own to take the lead. The first frame was a lot of back and forth ball, not uncommon in a conference like the Big Ten, until senior guard Sara Scalia went to the left for a layup and the lead.

Parrish shot a three and missed as freshman guard Lexus Bargesser boxed out for the rebound and passed it off to Berger who hit Parrish again on the wing. This time Parrish sunk the three getting the Hall on its feet.

"You put the ball into Grace's hands, and there's a high probability she's going to make the right decision in those moments," Moren said.

Two minutes into the second, Parrish connected on her second three of the game immediately followed by a Terrapins' triple. On the Hoosiers' very next possession, Parrish hit an even deeper three.

Freshman forward Lilly Meister got in on the fun as she made her first bucket of the contest off a Berger assist forcing Maryland to call timeout.

Despite a tough press from the Terps, Berger weaved through defenders for a layup while Holmes matched her for the 10-point lead and 9-0 run. Meanwhile, Maryland was amongst a 5-minute scoring drought. Indiana finished the half up 35-27.

Throughout the third quarter, whistle after whistle blew as Maryland entered the bonus and Indiana continued to draw fouls of its own, also entering the bonus just under the 5-minute mark.

"We don't have any choice but to adjust to the calls they're making," Holmes said. "After those fouls are called, just rallying together."

Indiana turned the ball over four times in under two minutes allowing the Terrapins to creep within five points, but Berger hit a corner jumper, and Scalia sank one free throw.

In the final frame, Maryland came within two points off of a 3-pointer while Indiana scrambled to get some offense going.

With just above six minutes to play, Maryland tied up the game for the first time since the first half until Garzon hit a clutch three and Parrish followed up with a a layup for a quick 5-point lead.

The Hall erupted as Berger hit another jumper causing a Terrapins' timeout. From there, Maryland tried to close the gap but another Garzon 3-pointer and the crowd energy would carry Indiana to another victory.

"There's been some moments where we've had to scratch and claw and fight and be gritty, and no one's surprised that Yarden knocked that shot in," Moren said. "She's about as cool as they come in those moments despite the fact that she's a freshman."

Up next the Hoosiers will have a quick turnaround and face Wisconsin Sunday at home at 2 p.m. ET.

"We were able to beat a really good Maryland team, but if we bask in this for the next 48 hours, we're going to put ourselves in jeopardy of losing to Wisconsin on Sunday," Moren said.

