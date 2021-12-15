Hoosiers In The Pros: Eric Gordon And The Rockets Are On Fire

The Houston Rockets began their season 1-16, but are now 9-18 and have gone 8-2 in their last ten games. Former Indiana Hoosiers star Eric Gordon has been one of the biggest reasons for the turnaround.

The Houston Rockets had the worst record in the NBA last season (17-55), and then they began the 2021-22 NBA season with a 1-16 record.

They also endured a 15-game losing streak over that stretch.

Yet, the team is now 9-18 as of Wednesday, because they have gone 8-2 in their last ten games of the season, and former Indiana Hoosiers star Eric Gordon is one of the biggest reasons for the turnaround.

In the last five games that he has played he has scored 21+ points in four of them.

He's also been on fire shooting the basketball, and in their game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, he went off for 32 points and shot 10/16 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range.

On the season he is shooting 48.4% from the field, and a ridiculous 44.8% from the three-point range.

Ironically, his career-high for three-point shooting is 44.8%, which he did in 2015 with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Rockets will take their hot-streak in Ohio when they play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday evening.

Gordon played for the Indiana Hoosiers during the 2007-08 season and he averaged 20.9 points, 3.3 rebonds and 2.4 assists per game.

He was then drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers with the seventh overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.

Over his career (14th season), he has played for the Clippers, Pelicans and Rockets.

He is 32-years-old and has career averages of 15.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.