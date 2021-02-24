CBS to Televise Semifinals, Title Game in Big Ten Tournament

The Big Ten Conference confirmed Wednesday that CBS will once again televise the semifinals and finals of the league tournament in March, with the Big Ten Network handling the first 10 games.

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten announced tip times and television partners for its conference tournament that will be played in Indianapolis from March 10 to March 14.

The Big Ten Network will carry the first 10 games of the tournament, the two games in the first round, four games in the second round and four games in the quarterfinals. CBS will televise the two semifinals on Saturday, March 13 and the conference title game on Sunday, March. 14.

This is the 24th consecutive year that CBS has broadcast the final two rounds of the Big Ten event. CBS's Selection Show will follow the title game on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

The entire tournament will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium. It was moved their last month from the United Center in Chicago to better deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The entire NCAA Tournament is being played in Indiana as well, starting the following week through Monday, April 5.

All Big Ten Network on games can be streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices through the FOX Sports App, while the CBS Sports broadcasts will also be available to stream live on Paramount+.

Here is the complete Big Ten Tournament schedule, with game times and television information.

Wednesday, March 10 (First Round)

Game 1 – (No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed) – 6:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

Game 2 – (No. 11 seed vs. No, 14 seed) 25 minutes later (Big Ten Network)

Thursday, March 11 (Second Round)

Game 3 – (No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed) – 11:30 a.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

Game 4 – (No. 5 seed vs. Game 1 winner) – 25 minutes later (Big Ten Network)

Game 5 – (No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed) – 6:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

Game 6 – (No. 6 seed vs. Game 2 winner) – 25 minutes later (Big Ten Network)

Friday, March 12 (Quarterfinals)

Game 7 (No. 1 seed vs. Game 3 winner) – 11:30 a.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

Game 8 (No. 4 seed vs. Game 4 winner) – 25 minutes later (Big Ten Network)

Game 9 (No. 2 seed vs. Game 5 winner) – 6:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

Game 10 (No. 3 seed vs. Game 6 winner) – 25 minutes later (Big Ten Network)

Saturday, March 13 (Semifinals)

Game 11 (Game 7 vs. Game 8 winner) – 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Game 12 (Game 9 vs. Game 10 winner) – 25 minutes later (CBS)

Saturday, March 13 (Championship)

Game 13 (Game 11 vs. Game 12 winner) – 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

NOTES: All times are approximate and subject to change … Big Ten Network games are also available on the FOX Sports app.

CBS Sports broadcasts will also be available to stream live on Paramount-Plus

For more information, please visit the tournament web site at bigten.org/mbbt.