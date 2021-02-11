HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI.com
Search

Trayce Jackson-Davis Makes Naismith Trophy Midseason Team

Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers averaging 20.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game this season.
Author:
Publish date:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In November, Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the Naismith Trophy watch list, which consisted of 50 players.

Now more than halfway into the season, Jackson-Davis has played well enough to earn himself a spot on the midseason team for the Naismith Trophy.

Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers averaging 20.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game this season. He is shooting 53.6% from the field and is 4th in the country in free throws made (96) and leads the nation in free throws attempted (142). Overall in the Big Ten, he ranks 4th in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage and is 3rd in blocked shots. In league games only, he is 4th in scoring (19.4), rebounding (8.8) and blocked shots (1.6) and is 6th in field goal percentage (53.3).

Jackson-Davis is one of eight Big Ten players on the team, joining Ayo Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn, Luka Garza, Marcus Carr, Hunter Dickinson, E.J. Liddell and Trevion Williams.

Below is the full midseason team:

Et9f2grUUAgOkJ4

Related Stories:

  • INDIANA BEATS NORTHWESTERN IN DOUBLE OT: The Hoosiers survived an ugly game in Evanston on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
  • LANDER SLOWING SHREDDING FRESHMAN STRUGGLES: Khristian Lander keeps getting better every game, and it comes as a result of him sticking with it. CLICK HERE

USATSI_15556757
Basketball

Trayce Jackson-Davis Makes Naismith Trophy Midseason Team

IndianaAlDurhamNorthwestern0210
Basketball

Indiana Works Overtime (Twice) to Beat Northwestern

IndianaTrayceJacksonDavisNorthwestern0210
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game at Northwestern in Real Time

Et5UzTpXAAcZMKI
Other Sports

Second Half Adjustment Leads No. 15 Indiana Past Penn State 90-65

IndianaArmaanFranklinDribble
Basketball

Indiana Men's Basketball 2020-21 Schedule

IndianaArmaanFranklinMillerKoppNorthwestern
Basketball

How to Watch Indiana's Game at Northwestern Wednesday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

MCM_8952
Other Sports

Grace Berger Named to Wade Trophy Midseason Watch List

IndianaKhristianLanderIowa
Basketball

Indiana's Khristian Lander Slowly Shedding Freshman Growing Pains