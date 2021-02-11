Trayce Jackson-Davis Makes Naismith Trophy Midseason Team

Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers averaging 20.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game this season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In November, Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to the Naismith Trophy watch list, which consisted of 50 players.

Now more than halfway into the season, Jackson-Davis has played well enough to earn himself a spot on the midseason team for the Naismith Trophy.

Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers averaging 20.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game this season. He is shooting 53.6% from the field and is 4th in the country in free throws made (96) and leads the nation in free throws attempted (142). Overall in the Big Ten, he ranks 4th in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage and is 3rd in blocked shots. In league games only, he is 4th in scoring (19.4), rebounding (8.8) and blocked shots (1.6) and is 6th in field goal percentage (53.3).

Jackson-Davis is one of eight Big Ten players on the team, joining Ayo Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn, Luka Garza, Marcus Carr, Hunter Dickinson, E.J. Liddell and Trevion Williams.

Below is the full midseason team:

