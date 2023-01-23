Trayce Jackson-Davis Named Big Ten Player of the Week, Also Gets National Honors

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — To the surprise of absolutely no one, Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named the Big Ten's Player or the Week on Monday.

Jackson-Davis averaged 33.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 4.0 blocks in a two-game stretch that saw Indiana knock off Illinois 80-65 last Thursday and Michigan State 82-69 on Sunday in Bloomington.

In the last 25 seasons, Jackson-Davis is the only Division I men’s college basketball player to rack up at least 65 points, 20 rebounds, eight assists, and nine blocked shots in a two-game stretch.

In Champaign, the Greenwood, Ind. native thad 35 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three blocked shots. He made 15-of-19 shots from the floor and hit 5-of-6 free throw attempts. Only one other player (Ben Simmons, LSU) has put up a stat line of at least 35 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three blocks on 75.0 percent shooting from the floor or better for a high-major program in the last 25 seasons of college basketball.

Against the Spartans, Jackson-Davis had 31 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, and five blocked shots. He shot 10-of-20 from the field and was 11-of-13 from the free throw line.

Jackson-Davis is one of three players — Michael Sweetney of Georgetown and David Harrison of Colorado were the others — from a major conference to put up a 30-15-5 game in the last 25 years.

Jackson-Davis also won several national Player of the Week awards on Monday. He was honored as the Naismith Trophy Player of the Week, the ESPN.com Player of the Week, and the NCAA March Madness Player of the Week, the publications announced on Monday.

Jackson-Davis and the Hoosiers will be back on the floor against Minnesota at 9 p.m. ET on Jan. 25 at Williams Arena.

