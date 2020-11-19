Trayce Jackson-Davis Named to Naismith Trophy Watch List

Jackson-Davis is one of seven Big Ten players to make the list, which is comprised of 50 players total.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The preseason praise continues to roll in for Trayce Jackson-Davis with the season a little under a week away.

On Thursday, Jackson-Davis was named to the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy watch list.

Jackson-Davis is one of seven Big Ten players to make the list.

Below is the full press release including all 50 candidates:

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Watch List, which 50 of the top players in college basketball.

Among the candidates is Indiana sophomore forward and Preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis. A graduate of Center Grove High School, Jackson-Davis was named third-team All-Big Ten after he started all 32 games and averaged a team-high 13.5 points for the Hoosiers last season. He was one of only four freshmen in the country to lead his team in scoring, rebounding, free throw percentage and blocks. He finished second in the league in field goal percentage (56.6), and 7th in blocked shots (1.9) and rebounds (8.4). He also led the team with 115 free throws made in 168 attempts and set an IU freshman record with 270 rebounds. He led the team with 59 blocked shots. He also was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team. He also is on the watch list for the Karl Malone Award.

Hoosier legends Scott May (1976) and Calbert Cheaney (1993) are former recipients of the award. Victor Oladipo was a finalist for the honor in 2013.

“The beginning of the season is filled with excitement, optimism and anticipation as each team and every player is undefeated, making the race for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy wide open. While these 50 candidates are those to keep an eye on, there will be plenty of others who will enter the competition throughout the season,” said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. “This year will be especially exciting as players who were unable to finish their seasons last year have even more to prove.”

A list of the midseason 30 team will be released in early February, followed by the 10 national semifinalists and four finalists on March 4, 2021, and March 16, 2021, respectively. Players who do not make the watch list are still eligible to be selected for the midseason 30 team. The 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy will be awarded during the Final Four at the Naismith Awards Brunch on April 4, 2021.

“As we sponsor the collegiate honor for the first year, Jersey Mike’s is excited to partner with the Naismith Trophy,” said Rich Hope, chief marketing officer, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc. “We look forward to following these stellar athletes throughout the season and honoring one of these talented players as the winner of the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy.”

2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Men’s Preseason Watch List

