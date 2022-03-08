Former Hoosiers Star Victor Oladipo Makes His Return

Victor Oladipo made his long-awaited return back to the court during Monday night's game between the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets in Florida.

Oladipo had not played in a game since last April after undergoing season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon last May.

In his return to action, he scored 11 points, grabbed one rebounds and dished out four assists in 15 minutes of playing time.

The Heat also won the game 123-106 to advance to 44-22 on the season, which is the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Oladipo was the second overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic after spending three seasons playing for Tom Crean's Hoosiers in Bloomington.

He had a solid start to his career with the Magic, and the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he truly broke into stardom when he returned back to the Hoosiers state.

While playing for the Pacers, he played the best basketball of his pro-career, and made two straight All-Star games.

They also made the playoffs in all three of the full seasons he was in Indianapolis.

Unfortunately, he dealt with serious injuries that hampered his play, and he was later traded to the Rockets last season.

After spending just 20 games with the Rockets, they sent him to the Heat where he ended his 2020-21 season and later re-signed with them last summer.

The 29-year-old is in his ninth NBA season, and has career averages of 17.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.