VIDEO: Al Durham Discusses Win over Louisiana Tech

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana raised its record to 6-0 on Monday night in an 88-75 victory over Louisiana Tech, its toughest foe on a soft November schedule.

Junior guard Al Durham played well for the Hoosiers, holding down point guard duties for much of the night with sophomore Rob Phinisee on the shelf with a myriad of injuries. Durham finished the game with 18 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals as the Hoosiers opened the season with their sixth-straight win, the first time they've done that in six years.

Durham met with the media after the game and discussed a variety of topics, including being "amped'' all week to get off to a good start against a quality opponent, the importance of getting the ball inside, and the struggles the Hoosiers went through to finish the game.

Here's the VIDEO of his comments:

Indiana looks to close out a perfect November on Saturday when the Hoosiers take on South Dakota State. The game is at 4 p.m. ET at Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall and will be televised by the Big Ten Network.

Durham, an Indiana co-captain, has been having an exceptional junior season so far. He is shooting 60.8 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from the 3-point line. He struggled with turnovers Monday night, making five, which was something of a surprise because he had only seven turnovers total in the Hoosiers' first five games.

He has been in double figures in five of Indiana's six games.

