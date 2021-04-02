Here's What Trayce Jackson-Davis Said During His Press Conference on Friday

Indiana star Trayce Jackson-Davis says ''he believes'' in new Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson, and is coming back for ''one more-go-round in candy stripes.'' He met with the media on Friday to discuss his decision.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana's leading scorer and rebounder the past two seasons, met with the media on Friday afternoon to discuss his decision to stay with the Hoosiers for one more year.

The former Indiana Mr. Basketball answered questions for nearly 18 minutes via a Zoom call. Here are the highlights of what he had to say, and video of the complete press conference as well.

– on believing in a new offense

"I feel like we were set-oriented too much. We didn't really get the ball and go. I felt like we were more robotic than basketball players. I feel like Coach Woodson's really going to let the leashes off and let us actually play."

– on a fresh start to a new season

"I feel like next year with the fans, with Coach Woodson, with the players coming back, with new players coming in, I feel like the season's going to be really special and I can't wait to be a part of it.''

– on winning at Indiana

“I want to get Indiana basketball back on track. That’s my goal. I don’t want to be someone who ran away when it’s tough. We have something special here.”

– on this past season

"I just felt like college basketball wasn't the same this year. There wasn't that spark to it."

Complete Trayce Jackson-Davis video

Here is the complete video from Trayce Jackson-Davis' press conference on Friday to discuss his decision to stay at Indiana for another year.