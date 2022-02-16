My Two Cents: Wisconsin's Brad Davison is Agitating and Annoying — And He Stole Our Best Girl

Wisconsin guard Brad Davison is beloved by Badgers fans and despised by the other fan bases around the league. He's dealt Indiana a lot of pain, going 5-1 since 2018, and he also stole our best girl, Tyra Buss, Indiana women's basketball's all-time leading scorer. They are getting married in July and the couple sat down for a lengthy video interview. Check it out.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — There's going to be a first-ever event in the 50-year history of iconic Assembly Hall on Tuesday night. Those intimidating banners that sway in the breeze atop both baselines? They don't scare Wisconsin's Brad Davison one bit.

In fact, one of the banners actually makes his heart go pitter-patter. Because his fiance helped put that banner up there.

Davison, Wisconsin's agitating and annoying fifth-year guard, is engaged to Indiana women's basketball legend Tyra Buss. The basketball power couple is getting married in July. Buss, Indiana's all-time leading scorer, helped the Hoosiers win the 2018 NIT Tournament, and a banner commemorates the title in the south end zone of Assembly Hall.

Davison is a huge fan favorite back home in Madison, but he's one of the most despised opponents in the Big Ten because he's been caught doling out some cheap shots now and then. He's mellowed a bit in his fifth and final year at Wisconsin, and is having a career year for the 19-5 Badgers, who have been a pleasant surprise in the Big Ten this season.

Buss, who played at Indiana from 2014 to 2018, scored 2,364 points, and has bragging rights in the relationship. Davison has 1,709 points heading into Tuesday night's game against the Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

It's one of Davison's favorite buildings to play in, and he talks about it a lot. And Buss even gets a good laugh out of the fact that a Google search on ''Brad Davison dirty player'' generates 491,000 searches. She sees a different side of him, of course.

On Monday night, Buss — who's now and assistant coach at Milwaukee — and Davison joined Sports Illustrated Indiana publisher Tom Brew for an 11-minute video interview. Here's the full interview. It's very entertaining, with a lot of conversation about their relationship, their competitiveness and their excitement for getting married this summer.

