Indiana Cornerback Kobee Minor Enters Transfer Portal
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's secondary took a hit on Monday when cornerback Kobee Minor entered the transfer portal.
Minor started nine games and played in 11 for Indiana in 2023. He received an All-Big Ten honorable mention from both the coaches and media panel after recording 29 total tackles and four pass breakups.
Minor received a 69.1 defense grade by Pro Football Focus (PFF), which ranked tied for seventh among Hoosiers in 2023. His run defense grade of 80.6 ranked fourth on the team, and he ranked ninth with a 65.0 coverage grade, per PFF. Minor's 54.8 tackle grade ranked 23rd on Indiana.
Minor appeared to be part of Indiana's core rotation of cornerbacks heading into the 2024 season, but now he'll look for a new school following spring practice. As it stands, Indiana's top options at cornerback include Jamier Johnson and Jamari Sharpe, but coach Curt Cignetti could look to add to that group through the transfer portal.
Kobee's brother, linebacker Darryl Minor Jr., also entered the transfer portal following spring pracitce. The brothers both transferred prior to the 2023 season. Kobee began his career with three sesaons at Texas Tech, while Darryl played two seasons at Tyler Junior College and one season at UTEP.