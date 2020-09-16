It's Official: Big Ten Announces Return of Football in Late October

Updated 9:33 a.m.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After a month of teeth-gnashing and three days of wondering, the Big Ten announced Wednesday morning that there will be conference football in the fall

Sports Illustrated reported earlier this morning that the league was ready to reverse course and start a season on the weekend of Oct. 23-24. Others, including ESPN and Yahoo!, reported the news as well.

The Big Ten tweeted the official news at 9:20 a.m. ET

The Big Ten will require student-athletes, coaches, trainers and other individuals that are on the field for all practices and games to undergo daily antigen testing. Test results must be completed and recorded prior to each practice or game. Student-athletes who test positive for the coronavirus through point of contact (POC) daily testing would require a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to confirm the result of the POC test.



“Everyone associated with the Big Ten should be very proud of the groundbreaking steps that are now being taken to better protect the health and safety of the student-athletes and surrounding communities,” said Dr. Jim Borchers, Head Team Physician, The Ohio State University and co-chair of the Return to Competition Task Force medical subcommittee.



“The data we are going to collect from testing and the cardiac registry will provide major contributions for all 14 Big Ten institutions as they study COVID-19 and attempt to mitigate the spread of the disease among wider communities.”

It appears that all 14 schools will participate and the vote to play was unanimous. Starting on the weekend of Oct. 23-24 means an eight-game schedule could be played with no bye weeks.

The Big Ten Championship Game would be Dec. 19 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana, which is one day before the final College Football Playoff rankings are announced, along with the four playoff teams.

A new schedule is expected to be announced soon. The league has had two schedules already, the original 12-game schedule that included the usual three nonconference games and nine Big Ten games.

In early August, the league opted to go to a conference-only schedule to minimize exposure to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a 10-game league-only schedule was announced on Aug. 5. But just six days later, the league decided to push football to the spring, and the Pac-12 went along with them.

But the SEC, ACC and Big 12 decided to move forward with a fall season, and they were all more than willing to determine a national champion without the Big Ten. Several ACC and Big 12 schools have already played games, and the SEC starts next weekend with a conference-only schedule.

This story will be updated throughout the day.