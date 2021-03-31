HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI.com
Indiana Guard Jaelynn Penn Enters Transfer Portal

Penn opted out of the season on Feb. 7. She played 11 games this season, averaging 9.5 points per game as one of Indiana's starting guards.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana guard Jaelynn Penn announced on Instagram that she is entering the transfer portal.

She was a four-year starter for Indiana and played an important role in Indiana's WNIT Championship in 2018 and Round of 32 appearance in 2019.

Penn had offseason surgery to repair her plantar fasciitis before this year, but recovered from it before the season started. She injured her ankle on Jan. 4 against Maryland, which caused her to miss three games, but she returned to the court before opting out.

"In my last four years in an Indiana uniform, I've had the opportunity to be a apart of something special and it's hard for me to put into words how much it has meant to me," Penn wrote in her post. "After much consideration in the past few months, I have made the decision to pursue my graduate degree elsewhere and transfer for my final year of eligibility."

Indiana capped off a historic season this past year with advancing to the Elite Eight.

