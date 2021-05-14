How to Watch Indiana's College Cup Semifinal Game Against Pittsburgh
Indiana has the storied soccer history, playing in 21 College Cups and winning eight national titles. Pittsburgh is here for the first time, but the Panthers have been the hottest team in the tournament, outscoring their three opponents 13-1. They meet in Friday's national semifinal.
CARY, N.C. – Indiana is back in the College Cup, reaching the men's Final Four for an NCAA-record 21st time. The Hoosiers will open play against Pittsburgh from the Atlantic Coast Conference on Friday.
Here's everything you need to know about the game, including game time, TV and information on the coaches and key players, and so much more:
- Who: No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers (11-1-2) vs. No. 3-ranked Pittsburgh Panthers (16-3).
- What: NCAA men's soccer College Cup
- When: 8:30 p.m. ET, Friday, May 14, 2021.
- Where: WakeMedField, Cary, N.C.
- How Indiana Got Here: Indiana beat Saint Francis Brooklyn on penalty kicks in the second round, beat Marquette 2-1 in the third round and beat Seton Hall 2-0 in the quarterfinals to advance to the school's record 21st College Cup. The Hoosiers were Big Ten regular season and tournament champions.
- How Pittsburg Got Here: The Panthers beat Monmouth 6-1 in the second round and beat Central Florida 4-0 in the third round. They beat Washington 3-0 in the quarterfinals to advance to the school's first-ever College Cup.
- Series history: Indiana leads the series 1-0, winning 3-2 in overtime in the 2019 season opener in Bloomington, Ind. in the Adidas/IU Credit Union Classic.
- Coaches: Indiana coach Todd Yeagley is in his 11th season with the Hoosiers, with a record of 148-5041. It is his 12th season overall and he led the Hoosiers to the 2012 NCAA Tournament title. Jay Vidovich is in his fourth year at Pittsburgh, and he coached Wake Forest for 21 seasons previously, winning the 2007 NCAA title. He played at Indiana for one season for Jerry Yeagley before transferring.
- TV: ESPNU
- Announcers: Dalen Cuff (play-by-play), Devon Kerr (analyst).
- Streaming: ESPN-Plus. CLICK HERE
- First Semifinal Game: North Carolina (9-4-4) vs. Marshall (11-2-3), 6 p.m. ET. (TV: ESPNU)