How to Watch Indiana's College Cup Semifinal Game Against Pittsburgh

Indiana has the storied soccer history, playing in 21 College Cups and winning eight national titles. Pittsburgh is here for the first time, but the Panthers have been the hottest team in the tournament, outscoring their three opponents 13-1. They meet in Friday's national semifinal.

CARY, N.C. – Indiana is back in the College Cup, reaching the men's Final Four for an NCAA-record 21st time. The Hoosiers will open play against Pittsburgh from the Atlantic Coast Conference on Friday.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including game time, TV and information on the coaches and key players, and so much more: