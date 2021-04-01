Teri Moren Agrees to Contract Extension Through 2027

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After Indiana's first-ever run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament, head coach Teri Moren has been rewarded with a contract extension through 2027.

This was Moren's seventh season at the helm, and she has finished under .500 only one time, and that was in her first season when the team went 15-16. Since then, Indiana has had six-straight 20-win seasons.

Moren's new contract increases her annual average compensation to $862,500. It also includes bonuses for NCAA Tournament victories, coach of the year accolades, team academic accomplishments and Big Ten/NCAA Championships.

"Along with my staff, we are dedicated to building successful young women on and off the court. I am truly blessed to be a part of the Hoosier Nation, who continue to show their love and gratitude for our team," Moren said in a press release. "We see you and appreciate you. As a lifelong Hoosier, I will continue to represent this incredible university with great pride and dedication."

Below is the full press release from Indiana women's basketball:

Indiana University and IU head women’s basketball coach Teri Moren have agreed to a new contract thru 2027 that will make her among the highest compensated women’s basketball coaches in the Big Ten.

Moren’s new deal runs through the 2026-27 season and increases her annual average compensation to $862,500. In addition, the contract includes an assortment of performance bonuses that can enhance the deal, including bonuses for:

Big Ten regular and postseason championships;

NCAA Tournament or WNIT Tournament participation and victories;

conference and/or national coach of the year accolades; and

team academic accomplishments.

“Teri Moren is the architect of an unprecedented era of success for our women’s basketball program, and I’m excited that we have agreed to a new deal that ensures she will be here for many years to come,” said IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson. “With six straight 20-win seasons and this year’s run to the Elite Eight, Teri has built our program into one of the very best in the Big Ten.

“This new contract places her in the upper echelon among her conference peers, rewards those achievements, and recognizes the upward trajectory that we are on. In my more than 30 years with the department I’ve never been as excited about the future of IU Women’s Basketball, and that’s because we have the right person leading us in the right direction.”

In seven years at the helm of the IU program, Moren has compiled a 148-80 overall record (.649) and led the team to the postseason five times, including three trips to the NCAA Tournament. She has won 20 or more games in each of the last six seasons, surpassing the 20-win seasons in the program’s first 41 years (four). She has established new program records for conference wins in each of the past two seasons, highlighted by year’s 16-2 Big Ten mark.

Her teams have also been ranked nationally for 37 straight weeks dating back to last season, and entered the nation’s top 10 for the first time in program history earlier this season. Ranked No. 12 nationally entering the NCAA Tournament, Indiana earned the program’s highest-ever NCAA Tournament seed (No. 4) and defeated No. 13 VCU, No. 12 Belmont and No. 1 North Carolina State on its way to the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearance.

“I would like to thank President McRobbie, Scott Dolson, Mattie White and Fred Glass for believing in our program and giving us the opportunity to build something truly special at Indiana,” Moren said. “Along with my staff, we are dedicated to building successful young women on and off the court. I am truly blessed to be a part of the Hoosier Nation, who continue to show their love and gratitude for our team. We see you and appreciate you. As a lifelong Hoosier, I will continue to represent this incredible university with great pride and dedication.”

