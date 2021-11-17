Indiana Recruiting: Hoosiers Gets Commitment from 2023 Point Guard Gabe Cupps

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana added a second piece to its 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday night, getting a commitment from Ohio point gaurd Gabe Cupps.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound prospect has visited Indiana several times since the summer, and attended last Friday’s game against Northern Illinois. The Centerville, Ohio native had narrowed his list to Indiana, Ohio State and Stanford in last month.

“Wow. I’m so grateful to all the people who have been a part of this journey,'' he wrote when announcing his commitment on Twitter. "Thank you to everyone who has gotten me to where I am. Thank you to coach Woodson and his staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of Indiana basketball. From Hustle, the Blue Chips, Indy Heat, the Leftovers, Midwest, to the Elks, hard work has never let me down. Excited to be a part of Hoosier Nation. Let’s go Hoosiers!”

Cupps is Indiana's second commitment in the 2023 class. Covington, Ga. combo guard Jakai Newton committed last month. Indiana signed three players in its 2022 class, guards Jalen Hood-Schifino and C.J. Gunn, and Georgia forward Kaleb Banks.

Cupps shot 36 percent on threes last year as a sophomore, and is consideration a solid point guard who makes good decisions with the ball. He led Centerville to a Division 1 state championship a year ago as a sophomore, winning 43-42 when they scored that last nine points in the game. They won a school-record 26 games a year ago, and beat Cincinnati Moeller and current Indiana freshman Logan Duncomb along the way.

Cincinnati Moeller center Logan Duncomb blocks the shot of Centerville's Gabe Cupps in the Division I regional finals game between Moeller and Centerville at Princeton High School on March 13, 2021. (Jim Owens/USA TODAY Sports)

Cupps is a gym rat who plays for his father, Brook Cupps, at Centerville, which is a south suburb of Dayton, Ohio. He'll fit right in on the Hoosiers.

“IU basketball means so much to the state of Indiana,” Cupps said. “I think that’s awesome because basketball means that much to me. I’ve been a basketball addict ever since I can remember. I already respect and trust the whole staff at IU and have heard nothing but good things about them. A chance to re-establish IU at the top of college basketball is something that I couldn’t pass up.

"Just the tradition. All those guys that came before, Indiana is suiting up for those guys and bringing them back to life, that's cool,'' Cupps told Peegs.com while making his announcement. "Coach Woodson is super well respected by everyone I've talked to about him. I'm in the gym almost almost all the time, and for as much as basketball means to people in Indiana, that's what it means to me.

