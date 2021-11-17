Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Indiana Recruiting: Hoosiers Gets Commitment from 2023 Point Guard Gabe Cupps
    Publish date:

    Indiana Recruiting: Hoosiers Gets Commitment from 2023 Point Guard Gabe Cupps

    Gabe Cupps, the son of a high school basketball coach who's one of the top Ohio point guards in the 2023 class, committed to Indiana on Tuesday night. He's the second member of the Hoosiers' class.
    Author:

    Gabe Cupps, the son of a high school basketball coach who's one of the top Ohio point guards in the 2023 class, committed to Indiana on Tuesday night. He's the second member of the Hoosiers' class.

    BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana added a second piece to its 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday night, getting a commitment from Ohio point gaurd Gabe Cupps.

    The 6-foot-2, 170-pound prospect has visited Indiana several times since the summer, and attended last Friday’s game against Northern Illinois. The Centerville, Ohio native had narrowed his list to Indiana, Ohio State and Stanford in last month. 

    “Wow. I’m so grateful to all the people who have been a part of this journey,'' he wrote when announcing his commitment on Twitter. "Thank you to everyone who has gotten me to where I am. Thank you to coach Woodson and his staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of Indiana basketball. From Hustle, the Blue Chips, Indy Heat, the Leftovers, Midwest, to the Elks, hard work has never let me down. Excited to be a part of Hoosier Nation. Let’s go Hoosiers!”

    Cupps is Indiana's second commitment in the 2023 class. Covington, Ga. combo guard Jakai Newton committed last month. Indiana signed three players in its 2022 class, guards Jalen Hood-Schifino and C.J. Gunn, and Georgia forward Kaleb Banks.

    Read More

    Cupps shot 36 percent on threes last year as a sophomore, and is consideration a solid point guard who makes good decisions with the ball. He led Centerville to a Division 1 state championship a year ago as a sophomore, winning 43-42 when they scored that last nine points in the game. They won a school-record 26 games a year ago, and beat Cincinnati Moeller and current Indiana freshman Logan Duncomb along the way.

    Cincinnati Moeller center Logan Duncomb blocks the shot of Centerville's Gabe Cupps in the Division I regional finals game between Moeller and Centerville at Princeton High School on March 13, 2021. (Jim Owens/USA TODAY Sports)

    Cincinnati Moeller center Logan Duncomb blocks the shot of Centerville's Gabe Cupps in the Division I regional finals game between Moeller and Centerville at Princeton High School on March 13, 2021. (Jim Owens/USA TODAY Sports)

    Cupps is a gym rat who plays for his father, Brook Cupps, at Centerville, which is a south suburb of Dayton, Ohio. He'll fit right in on the Hoosiers.

    “IU basketball means so much to the state of Indiana,” Cupps said. “I think that’s awesome because basketball means that much to me. I’ve been a basketball addict ever since I can remember. I already respect and trust the whole staff at IU and have heard nothing but good things about them. A chance to re-establish IU at the top of college basketball is something that I couldn’t pass up.

    "Just the tradition. All those guys that came before, Indiana is suiting up for those guys and bringing them back to life, that's cool,'' Cupps told Peegs.com while making his announcement. "Coach Woodson is super well respected by everyone I've talked to about him. I'm in the gym almost almost all the time, and for as much as basketball means to people in Indiana, that's what it means to me.

    • 2022 COMMITS ALL SIGN: Indiana's three 2022 recruits, Jalen Hood-Schifino, C.J. Gunn and Kaleb Banks, all signed their national letters of intent on signing day. The class is a consensus top-20 group nationally. CLICK HERE
    • 2023 GEORGIA GUARD COMMITS TO INDIANA: Jakai Newton, an explosive combo guard from Covington, Ga., has committed to Indiana. CLICK HERE

    IndianaGabeCuppsHS
    Recruiting

    Indiana Recruiting: Hoosiers Gets Commitment from 2023 Point Guard Gabe Cupps

    54 seconds ago
    StJohnsAaronWheelerDrive
    Basketball

    Indiana Opens As Modest 6-Point Favorite Against St. John's on Wednesday

    2 hours ago
    MichiganCalebHoustanSetonHall
    Basketball

    Big Ten Basketball: Week 2 Composite Schedule

    2 hours ago
    Mackenzie Holmes wait for the ball at Indiana's home game versus Norfolk State.
    Basketball

    After Slow First Quarter, Indiana Women's Basketball Defeats Norfolk State at Home

    9 hours ago
    IndianaMillerKoppNIU
    Basketball

    Basketball Notebook: Woodson Not Concerned With Slow Starts From Stewart, Kopp

    18 hours ago
    Mackenzie Holmes heads to the court followed by her teammates at Indiana's home game versus Kentucky.
    Basketball

    No. 4-Ranked Indiana Women Host Norfolk State on Tuesday Night

    20 hours ago
    IndianaTomAllenSidelineOhioState
    Football

    My Two Cents: Tom Allen Has No Regrets About Raising Preseason Expectations

    21 hours ago
    Donaven McCulley gets sacked by a Rutgers defender at home.
    Football

    Here's What Indiana Offensive Coordinator Nick Sheridan Said Monday

    Nov 15, 2021