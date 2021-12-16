Indiana Football Class of 2022 Recruiting Biographies

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana has its best recruiting day ever on Wednesday (Dec. 15), bringing in a top-20 nationally ranked class for the first time in school history. There were 18 high school signees, plus seven other college transfers.

Here are their biographies, with position, height and weight, hometowns and recent schools, plus notes on their careers thus far.

Indiana isn't done recruiting, either. The early signing period runs through Friday, and there will be another signing period in February. One Indiana commit, wide receiver Omar Cooper of Lawrence North, has yet to sign his national letter of intent.

Two members of the class — Cincinnati LaSalle running back Gi'Bran Payne and Bloomington South linebacker Dasan McCullough — have already been profiled in Tom Brew's "Next Generation'' series on Sports Illustrated Indiana. Those takeouts are linked in their respective biographies.

Here are the biographies:

Cam Camper

Position: Wide receiver

Wide receiver Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds

6-foot-2, 190 pounds Hometown/last school: Lancaster, Texas/Trinity Valley C.C.

Lancaster, Texas/Trinity Valley C.C. Prep/Personal Notes: Wide receiver for head coach Sherard Poteete at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas ... attended Lancaster High School ... caught 22 passes for 353 yards and one touchdown as a freshman ... made 28 receptions for 505 yards with three TDs in 2021.

LeDarrius Cox

Position: Defensive line

Defensive line Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 315 pounds

6-foot-4, 315 pounds Hometown/last school: Mobile, Ala./Ole Miss



Mobile, Ala./Ole Miss Notes: Cox appeared in 13 games at defensive tackle at Ole Miss (2019-21). He was a teammate of IU transfer defensive tackle Patrick Lucas Jr. (2019-21) and IU safety Jonathan Haynes (2020). 2021 (Sophomore): Moved to offensive line and did not see any game action. 2020 (Freshman): Played in all 10 games at tackle ... posted three stops, one fumble recovery, and two quarterback hurries ... recovered his first career fumble at Arkansas (10/17) ... recorded the two QBHs in the win at Vanderbilt (10/31). 2019: Redshirted the 2019 season ... appeared in three games at tackle and collected two stops ... made his collegiate debut in the Arkansas win (9/7) ... also played in the New Mexico State victory (11/9) and against No. 1 LSU (11/16). Prep/Personal: Defensive lineman for head coach Bill Griffin at McGill-Toolen High School ... rated the No. 39 defensive tackle nationally by Rivals ... ranked the No. 19 prospect in Alabama by Rivals and 247Sports ... named first-team all-state and all-coastal as a senior ... totaled 42 solo tackles, including five sacks and eight tackles for loss ... posted five stops with one TFL in the Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Game ... mother is Lisa Cox ... multi-disciplinary studies major ... born on Jan. 30, 2001.

Phillip Dunnam

Position: Defensive back

Defensive back Height/weight: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds

6-foot-1, 180 pounds Hometown/last school: Miami, Fla./North Miami Beach



Miami, Fla./North Miami Beach Prep/Personal Notes:Safety for head coach Jeff Bertani at North Miami Beach Senior High School ... ranked the No. 40 safety nationally by ESPN ... named first-team All-Dade County by the Miami Herald ... helped NMBSHS to the South Florida 6A1A Tri-County title as a junior ... caught 42 passes for 710 yards and 10 touchdowns ... added three interceptions ... parents are Phillip Dunnam Jr. and Sheana Haslem ... cousins E.J. Biggers (cornerback) and Louis Delmas (safety) played in the NFL ... uncle is Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem ... born on Aug. 6, 2004.

Brody Foley

Position: Tight end

Tight end Height/weight: 6-foot-6, 235 pounds

6-foot-6, 235 pounds Hometown/last school: Cincinnati, Ohio/Anderson



Cincinnati, Ohio/Anderson Prep/Personal Notes: Tight end for and defensive lineman head coach Evan Dreyer at Anderson High School ... ranked the No. 26 tight end nationally and the No. 16 prospect in Ohio by 247Sports ... 2021 first-team All-Ohio on defense ... hauled in five touchdowns in just nine games ... caught 25 passes for 233 yards and one TD as a junior ... recorded one interception and one fumble recovery.

Cincinnati Anderson wide receiver Brody Foley runs for a long gain after a catch in the game on Sept. 5, 2020. (USA TODAY Sports)

Josh Henderson

Position: Running back

Running back Height/weight: 5-foot-11, 215 pounds

5-foot-11, 215 pounds Hometown/last school: Pennington, N.J./North Carolina



Pennington, N.J./North Carolina Notes: Henderson rushed for 209 yards on 41 attempts (5.1 average) in 23 games at the University of North Carolina (2019-21). He also caught three passes for 10 yards. 2021 (Junior): Appeared in three games ... totaled 21 yards on five attempts ... carried twice for five yards in the Georgia State win (9/11) ... gained 16 yards on three rushes in the Virginia victory (9/18). ... 2020 (Sophomore): Appeared in all 12 games ... saw time at running back and on special teams ... totaled 18 carries for 61 yards and three catches for 10 yards ... had 27 yards on five rushes in the win over No. 23 North Carolina State (10/24) ... carried six times for 15 yards vs. No. 5 Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl (1/2) ... added one reception for two yards. 2019 (Freshman): Played in eight games ... saw time at running back and on special teams ... carried 18 times for 127 yards (7.1 average) ... gained a career-high 98 yards on 13 totes (7.5) in the Mercer win (11/23) ... rushed five times for 29 yards in the victory at North Carolina State (11/30). Prep/Personal: Wide receiver for head coach Todd Smith at The Hun School named New Jersey Prep Player of the Year as a senior ... three-time all-area and first-team All-Mid-Atlantic Prep League selection ... tabbed MAPL co-Offensive Player of the Year ... helped the Raiders to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Prep A championship as a sophomore and senior ... Rivals four-star prospect ... consensus Top-20 prospect in New Jersey (ESPN, Rivals, 247Sports) ... rated the No. 17 running back nationally by Rivals ... finished with 4,294 career total yards with 41 total touchdowns ... rushed for 3,524 yards with 770 receiving yards ... posted 833 yards rushing on just 80 carries as a senior with nine total TDs ... rushed for 1,383 yards and 13 scores as a junior ... ran for 886 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore ... parents are Kay and Rob Henderson ... born on June 8, 2002.

North Carolina running back Josh Henderson (23) runs the ball against Texas A&M. (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)

Nick James

Position: Defensive line

Defensive line Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 295 pounds

6-foot-2, 295 pounds Hometown/last school: Bradenton, Fla./IMG Academy



Bradenton, Fla./IMG Academy Prep/Personal Notes: Defensive lineman for head coach Pepper Johnson at IMG Academy ... Rivals and ESPN four-star prospect ... ranked the No. 229 prospect nationally and the No. 31 prospect in Florida by ESPN ... rated the No. 16 defensive tackle nationally by Rivals ... posted 30 tackles, 25 solo, one sack, one interception, and one fumble recovery ... in two seasons at Prattville (Ala.) High School (2019-20), he recorded 78 stops, four sacks, and 21 tackles for loss ... born on June 16, 2004.

IMG Academy's Nick James (19) scores a touchdown against Ravenwood during the first half at Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn., (Andrew Nelles/USA TODAY Sports)

Bradley Jennings Jr.

Position: Linebacker

Linebacker Height/weight: 6-foot-1, 235 pounds

6-foot-1, 235 pounds Hometown/last school: Jacksonville, Fla./University of Miami



Jacksonville, Fla./University of Miami Notes: Jennings totaled 68 tackles, 29 solo, three sacks, nine for loss, one fumble recovery, three quarterback hurries, and one pass breakup in 35 games (11 starts) at the University of Miami (2017-21). 2021 (Senior): Made 14 tackles with two quarterback hurries in eight games ... opened the year with six stops vs. No. 1 Alabama (9/4). 2020 (Junior): Started all 11 games at middle linebacker ... posted 39 tackles, 21 solo, three sacks, 7.5 for loss, one quarterback hurry, and one pass breakup ... led the team with six stops, two for loss, in the season-opening win against UAB (9/10) ... delivered a career-high seven tackles, one for loss, at No. 1 Clemson (10/10) ... collected three stops and a sack in the Virginia victory (10/24) ... added four tackles and a sack against No. 21 Oklahoma State in the Cheez-It Bowl (12/29). 2019: Did not see any game action while recovering from offseason surgery. 2018 (Sophomore): Appeared in four games and carded eight tackles, 1.5 for loss, and one fumble recovery ... made five stops, one for loss, and his first career recovery in the Savannah State win (9/8). 2017 (Freshman): Played in 12 games, primarily on special teams ... totaled seven tackles ... made his collegiate debut in the season-opening Bethune-Cookman win (9/2). Prep/Personal: Linebacker for head coach Adam Geis at Sandalwood High School ... rated the No. 35 outside linebacker nationally by Rivals ... all-conference selection ... tallied 146 tackles, 10 for loss, two sacks, and three forced fumbles in 2015 ... chose Miami over Florida State, Louisville, Michigan, and North Carolina.

Isaiah Jones

Position: Linebacker

Linebacker Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds

6-foot-2, 215 pounds Hometown/last school: London, Ohio/London



London, Ohio/London Prep/Personal Notes: Linebacker for head coach Kyle Cutler at London High School ... ranked the No. 28 player in Ohio by 247Sports ... tabbed first-team All-Ohio Division II-III by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association as a senior ... named all-district and All-Central Buckeye Conference ... two-time Central Buckeye Conference Defensive Player of the Year ... totaled 99 tackles with 2.5 sacks ... returned his lone interception for a touchdown ... earned second-team All-Ohio, first-team all-district, and first-team All-CBC as a junior ... collected 63 tackles and 5.5 sacks ... also lettered in track & field ... parents are Jen and Darrell Jones ... Darrell played tight end at Ohio State University from 1992-94 ... born on July 21, 2003.

Jaylin Lucas

Position: Linebacker

Linebacker Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds

6-foot-2, 215 pounds Hometown/last school: Houma, La./Edna Karr



Houma, La./Edna Karr Prep/Personal Notes: All-purpose back for head coach Brice Brown at Edna Karr High School ... spent his first three high school seasons at Terrebonne High School before relocating following Hurricane Ida ... ranked the No. 12 all-purpose back nationally by Rivals ... first-team all-state selection ... averaged 125.5 all-purpose yards ... totaled 1,883 all-purpose yards with 958 rushing, 705 receiving, 135 kick return, and 85 punt return ... rushed for 712 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior ... tallied over 1,000 all-purpose yards with a pair of kick return TDs ... also lettered in track and field ... finished No. 6 at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association 5A 100-meter dash ... brother, Ja’Khi, is a running back at Florida State University ... mother is Natoya Harris ... born on Sept. 28, 2004.

Patrick Lucas Jr.

Position: Linebacker

Linebacker Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds

6-foot-2, 215 pounds Hometown/last school: Prattville, Ala./Ole Miss



Prattville, Ala./Ole Miss Notes: Lucas appeared in 11 games at defensive tackle at Ole Miss from 2019-21. He was a three-time member of the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll, the 2020 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll, and the 2019-20 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll. Lucas was a teammate of IU transfer defensive tackle LeDarrius Cox (2019-21) and IU safety Jonathan Haynes (2020). 2021 (Sophomore): Made his lone appearance at tackle in the Tulane win (9/18). 2020 (Freshman): Played in all seven games at tackle and made three stops. 2019: Redshirted the 2019 season after he suffered an Achilles injury at No. 2 Alabama (9/28) ... appeared in four games at tackle ... tallied three stops against Cal (9/21) ... made his collegiate debut in the Arkansas win (9/7). Prep/Personal: Defensive lineman for head coach Danny Morris at Wetumpka High School ... rated the No. 25 defensive tackle nationally and the No. 15 prospect in Alabama by 247Sports ... all-state honoree ... selected to the Alabama/ Mississippi All-Star Game ... chose Ole Miss over Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas A&M ... parents are Carmen and Patrick Lucas ... integrated marketing major ... born on Dec. 12, 2000.

Bray Lynch

Position: Offensive line

Offensive line Height/weight: 6-foot-5, 280 pounds

6-foot-5, 280 pounds Hometown/last school: Austin, Texas/Westlake



Austin, Texas/Westlake Prep/Personal Notes: Offensive lineman for head coach Todd Dodge at Westlake High School ... ranked the No. 42 offensive tackle nationally per ESPN ... helped Westlake to three-straight state championship games (2019-21) with titles in 2019 and 2020 ... playing for its third-consecutive championship on Saturday ... has started 29-straight games ... named second-team Academic All-State as a senior ... Westlake is averaging over 500 yards and 55 points per game in 2021 ... the Chaparrals passed for 3,797 and rushed for 2,813 his junior campaign ... they averaged 472.1 yards and 52.4 points ... also lettered in track and field ... parents are Colleen and Scott Lynch.

Dasan McCullough

Position: Linebacker

Linebacker Height/weight: 6-foot-5, 235 pounds

6-foot-5, 235 pounds Hometown/last school: Bloomington, Ind./Bloomington South



Bloomington, Ind./Bloomington South Prep/Personal Notes: Linebacker for head coach Gabe Johnson at Bloomington South High School ... consensus four-star prospect (ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals) ... rated as the No. 40 prospect nationally, the No. 4 outside linebacker nationally, and the No. 1 prospect in Indiana by ESPN ... McCullough is the highest ranked prospect to ever commit to Indiana ... four-time MaxPreps All-American ... Under Armour All-American ... first-team all-conference selection ... totaled 55 tackles, 45 solo, three sacks, six for loss, and two interceptions in 2021 ... starred at Blue Valley North High School in Kansas from 2018-20, where he was named the 2020 MaxPreps Kansas High School Player of the Year ... parents are Darnell and Deland McCullough ... Deland is IU’s associate head coach/running backs ... brother, Deland II, is an IU defensive back ... grandfather Sherman Smith played quarterback at Miami (Ohio) from 1972-75 ... born on March 7, 2003.

Linebacker for head coach Gabe Johnson at Bloomington South High School ... consensus four-star prospect (ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals) ... rated as the No. 40 prospect nationally, the No. 4 outside linebacker nationally, and the No. 1 prospect in Indiana by ESPN ... McCullough is the highest ranked prospect to ever commit to Indiana ... four-time MaxPreps All-American ... Under Armour All-American ... first-team all-conference selection ... totaled 55 tackles, 45 solo, three sacks, six for loss, and two interceptions in 2021 ... starred at Blue Valley North High School in Kansas from 2018-20, where he was named the 2020 MaxPreps Kansas High School Player of the Year ... parents are Darnell and Deland McCullough ... Deland is IU’s associate head coach/running backs ... brother, Deland II, is an IU defensive back ... grandfather Sherman Smith played quarterback at Miami (Ohio) from 1972-75 ... born on March 7, 2003. Next Generation Series: It was never the plan, but in the past two weeks, three of Darnell McCullough's sons have decided to play football at Indiana with their dad, coach Deland McCullough. And she couldn't be happier. Linebacker Dasan McCullough is the highest-ranked recruit in Indiana football history. CLICK HERE

Bloomington South's Dasan McCullough (1) forces Castle's Cameron Tilly (16) out of bounds during their Class 5A Sectional 15 game in Newburgh, Ind., on Oct. 29, 2021. (Macabe Brown/USA TODAY Sports)

Ryan Miller

Position: Tight end

Tight end Height/weight: 6-foot-6, 215 pounds

6-foot-6, 215 pounds Hometown/last school: Chagrin Falls, Ohio/Kenston



Chagrin Falls, Ohio/Kenston Prep/Personal Notes: Tight end for head coach Jeff Grubich at Kenston High School ... ranked the No. 23 tight end nationally by ESPN ... rated a Top-20 prospect in Ohio by Rivals and 247Sports ... missed most of his senior season with an injury ... all-conference and all-district selection as a junior ... caught 23 passes for 204 yards and five touchdowns ... all-conference scholar-athlete ... also lettered in baseball ... parents are Lori and David Miller ... born on Nov. 17, 2003.

James Monds III

Position: Defensive back

Defensive back Height/weight: 5-foot-11, 185 pounds

5-foot-11, 185 pounds Hometown/last school: Vero Beach, Fla./Vero Beach



Vero Beach, Fla./Vero Beach Prep/Personal Notes: Defensive back for head coach Lenny Jankowski at Vero Beach High School ... spent his junior season at Fort Pierce Westwood High School and his sophomore season at Port St. Lucie High School ... Class 6A first-team all-state ... garnered first-team all-area as a sophomore ... logged nine pass breakups as a junior ... returned one punt and one kickoff for a touchdown ... piled up 31 tackles as a sophomore ... returned three punts for TDs ... also lettered in soccer ... named all-area after a 21-goal junior season ... parents are Erica and James Monds ... James; cousin, Mario Monds; and uncle, Wonder Monds; all played college football ... Mario was a sixth-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2001 NFL Draft ... Wonder was a fourth-round selection in the 1976 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers ... born on Nov. 10, 2003.

Vero Beach High School's James Monds moves the ball up the field on a kickoff return on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, during the regular season opener against Cocoa High School at the Citrus Bowl. (Patrick Dove/USA TODAY Sports)

DJ Moore

Position: Offensive line

Offensive line Height/weight: 6-foot-5, 315 pounds

6-foot-5, 315 pounds Hometown/last school: Fort Wayne, Ind./Snider



Fort Wayne, Ind./Snider Prep/Personal Notes: Offensive guard and tackle for head coach Kurt Tippmann at Snider High School ... ESPN and Rivals four-star prospect ... ranked the No. 11 offensive guard nationally by ESPN and Rivals ... rated the No. 8 prospect in Indiana by Rivals ... Moore is the highest ranked offensive lineman to ever commit to Indiana ... 2021 Indiana Football Coaches Association Top 50 all-state selection ... teammate of IU offensive lineman Randy Holtz ... parents are LaRonda Newsome and Demon Moore Sr. ... intends to study sports medicine ... born on May 23, 2004.

Trevell Mullen

Position: Defensive back

Defensive back Height/weight: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds

5-foot-11, 170 pounds Hometown/last school: Fort Lauderdale, Fla./Coconut Creek



Fort Lauderdale, Fla./Coconut Creek Prep/Personal Notes: Cornerback for head coach Gerald Cox at Coconut Creek High School ... ESPN and Rivals four-star prospect ... ranked as the No. 177 prospect nationally and the No. 19 cornerback nationally by Rivals ... rated as the No. 183 prospect nationally and the No. 22 prospect in Florida by ESPN ... will become the third Mullen to play in the All-American Bowl ... Under Armour All-American ... parents are Lucretia Peterman and Trayvon Mullen Sr. ... brother, Tiawan, is an IU All-America cornerback ... brother, Trayvon, played cornerback at Clemson University (2016-18) and is currently with the Las Vegas Raiders ... cousin (mother’s side), Lamar Jackson, played at Louisville (2015-17) and is currently the Baltimore Ravens quarterback ... also ran track ... born on Nov. 24, 2002.

Gi’Bran Payne

Position: Running back

Running back Height/weight: 5-foot-10, 190 pounds

5-foot-10, 190 pounds Hometown/last school: Cincinnati, Ohio/La Salle



Cincinnati, Ohio/La Salle Prep/Personal Notes: Running back for head coach Patrick McLaughlin at La Salle High School ... consensus four-star prospect (ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals) ... rated as the No. 260 prospect nationally, the No. 24 running back nationally, and the No. 9 prospect in Ohio by ESPN... ranked as the No. 262 prospect nationally and the No. 24 running back nationally by 247Sports ... rushed for 1,299 yards and 17 touchdowns ... also lettered in track ... parents are Greg Gaither and Dannon Payne

Running back for head coach Patrick McLaughlin at La Salle High School ... consensus four-star prospect (ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals) ... rated as the No. 260 prospect nationally, the No. 24 running back nationally, and the No. 9 prospect in Ohio by ESPN... ranked as the No. 262 prospect nationally and the No. 24 running back nationally by 247Sports ... rushed for 1,299 yards and 17 touchdowns ... also lettered in track ... parents are Greg Gaither and Dannon Payne Next Generation Series: Cincinnati La Salle's Gi'Bran Payne is the best running back in Ohio and a standout four-star recruit. The recent Indiana commit has been raised to reach this success, and he's a state champion thanks to all of his hard work and the many people who have been in his corner for years. Here is Tom Brew's takeout on Payne. CLICK HERE

Gi'Bran Payne shifts gears on his way to a La Salle first down at the OHSAA Division II Region Championship, November 22, 2019. (Geoff Blankenship/USA TODAY Sports)

Jamari Sharpe

Position: Defensive back

Defensive back Height/weight: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds

6-foot-1, 180 pounds Hometown/last school: Miami, Fla./Northwestern



Miami, Fla./Northwestern Prep/Personal Notes: Defensive back and wide receiver for head coach Max Edwards at Northwestern Senior High School ... starred at wideout for three years and cornerback for one season ... selected to play in the Dade-Broward All-Star Game ... Northwestern captured the 2019 state title ... finished sixth in the 100-meter dash at the 3A state meet with a 10.69 as a junior ... 4x100 team finished second ... won the district title in the 200-meter with a 21.47 ... three-year football and two-year track and field letter-winner ... parents are Jeremiah Sharpe and Marissa Romeo ... intends to study engineering ... born on Sept. 22, 2003.

Shaun Shivers

Position: Running back

Running back Height/weight: 5-foot-7, 190 pounds

5-foot-7, 190 pounds Hometown/last school: Fort Lauderdale, Fla./Auburn



Fort Lauderdale, Fla./Auburn Notes: Shivers appeared in 43 games (9 starts) at Auburn University (2018-21). He owns 1,020 rushing yards on 201 attempts (5.1 average) with eight touchdowns. Shivers has 38 receptions for 211 yards and one TD in addition to 233 kick return yards on 14 kickoffs. 2021 (Senior): Collected 87 yards on 14 carries with one touchdown ... made 22 receptions for 163 yards and one TD ... added 52 return yards on three kickoffs ... appeared in 10 games ... reached the end zone on the ground and through the air in the season-opening Akron win (9/4) ... added five grabs for 38 yards in the victory at LSU (10/2) ... caught a career-high six balls for a career-best 40 yards at No. 13 Texas A&M (11/6). 2020 (Junior): Team captain rushed for 276 yards on 62 attempts (4.5 average) with one touchdown ... caught 10 passes for 55 yards ... returned six kicks for 102 yards ... played in eight games ... netted 60 yards on 11 carries (5.5) with the TD in the win at Ole Miss (10/24) ... carded 65 yards on 14 rushes (4.6) in the Tennessee victory ... totaled 68 yards on nine attempts (7.6) and pulled in four balls for 24 yards at No. 5 Texas A&M (12/5). 2019 (Sophomore): Tallied 286 yards on 55 rushes (5.2 average) with three touchdowns ... returned four kicks for 72 yards ... appeared in 12 games ... recorded his first 100-yard game with 102 yards on 12 carries (8.5) in the Kent State win (9/14) ... gained 55 yards on nine attempts (6.1) with one TD in the Samford victory (11/23). 2018 (Freshman): Netted 371 yards on 70 carries (5.3) with three touchdowns ... made his collegiate debut in the season-opening Bethune-Cookman win (9/2) ... reached the century mark for the first time with 117 yards on 13 rushes (9.0) and one TD in the Alabama State victory (9/8) ... carried the ball 10 times for 45 yards in the win at Ole Miss (10/20) ... added 43 yards on four attempts (10.8) at No. 5 Georgia (11/10) ... scored from 25 yards out and rushed for 45 yards on six carries (7.5) in the Liberty victory (11/17). Prep/Personal: All-purpose back for head coach Dameon Jones at Chaminade-Madonna Prep ... consensus four-star prospect (ESPN, Rivals, 247Sports) ... rushed for 6,000-plus yards in his career ... led Chaminade-Madonna to the Florida Class 3A state championship ... ran the 100-meter in 10.29 and the 200-meter in 20.81 ... mother is Joy McIntrye ... cousin, Harry Adams, was an All-America sprinter at Auburn ... studied in the Auburn’s College of Liberal Arts.

Auburn running back Shaun Shivers (8) runs the ball against LSU in 2019. (Jake Crandall/USA TODAY Sports)

Emery Simmons

Position: Wide receiver

Wide receiver Height/weight: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds

6-foot-1, 195 pounds Hometown/last school: Parkton, N.C./North Carolina



Parkton, N.C./North Carolina Notes: Simmons collected 30 receptions for 516 yards and three touchdowns in 30 games (14 starts) at the University of North Carolina (2019-21). 2021 (Junior): Caught 11 passes for 243 yards and one touchdown in eight games (6 starts) ... made three catches for 73 yards with a 30-yard TD in the Georgia State win (9/11) ... recorded his first career 100-yard game with 110 on three receptions at Georgia Tech (9/25). 2020 (Sophomore): Totaled 15 receptions for 201 yards and one touchdown ... appeared in 11 games with eight starts ... added a career-high five catches for 38 yards in his first collegiate start and win over North Carolina State (10/24) ... hauled in three balls for 48 yards at Virginia (10/31) ... netted 67 yards, with a career-long 51-yarder, in the victory at Duke (11/7). 2019 (Freshman): Played in 11 games ... posted four catches for 72 yards and one touchdown ... made his first reception at Wake Forest (9/13) ... reached the end zone from 33 yards out in the Mercer win (11/23). Prep/Personal: Wide receiver for head coach Rodney Brewington at South View High School ... 247Sports four-star prospect ... rated the No. 35 wide receiver nationally and the No. 13 prospect in North Carolina by 247Sports ... played in the 2018 Shrine Bowl of the Carolina ... collected 122 receptions for 2,333 yards and 30 touchdowns over his final two campaigns ... added 627 kick return and 273 punt return yards ... all-state selection as a returner ... parents are Tamika and Dale Simmons.

North Carolina wide receiver Emery Simmons (0) catches the ball as Georgia State Panthers cornerback Quavian White (20) defends. (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Carter Smith

Position: Offensive line

Offensive line Height/weight: 6-foot-5, 280 pounds

6-foot-5, 280 pounds Hometown/last school: Powell, Ohio/Olentangy Liberty



Powell, Ohio/Olentangy Liberty Prep/Personal Notes: Offensive tackle for head coach Steve Hale at Olentangy Liberty High School ... ranked the No. 18 prospect in Ohio by 247Sports ... named first-team All-Ohio, all-district, and All-Ohio Capital Conference as a senior ... garnered second-team All-Ohio and All-OCC as a junior ... also lettered in volleyball ... parents are Carlyn and Andy Smith.

Venson Sneed

Position: Defensive line

Defensive line Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 259 pounds

6-foot-4, 259 pounds Hometown/last school: Winter Park, Fla./Winter Park



Winter Park, Fla./Winter Park Prep/Personal Notes: Defensive end for head coach Tim Shifflet at Winter Park High School ... Rivals four-star prospect ... rated the No. 28 defensive end nationally by Rivals ... ranked No. 11 in the Orlando Sentinel’s Central Florida Super60 ... logged 28 tackles with three sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and five quarterback hurries as a senior ... also played basketball and was a member of the weightlifting team ... born on Sept. 5, 2003.

JH Tevis

Position: Defensive line

Defensive line Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 285 pounds

6-foot-4, 285 pounds Hometown/last school: Piedmont, Calif./California



Piedmont, Calif./California Notes: Tevis totaled 60 tackles, 29 solo, three sacks, 8.5 stops for loss, and three pass breakups in 20 games (15 starts) at the University of California (2018-21). 2021 Honors: Honorable-mention All-Pac-12 ... first-team CoSIDA Academic AllDistrict 8. 2021 (Junior): Started all 12 games ... one of six Bears to start 12 times ... logged 37 tackles, one sack, 5.5 tackles for loss, and three pass breakups ... collected six stops, a career-high 2.5 for loss, against Nevada (9/4) ... made six tackles, four solo, at TCU (9/11) ... added five stops, one for loss, one pass breakup, and one hurry against Washington State (10/2) ... posted three tackles, the sack, and two for loss in the Colorado win (10/23) ... piled up six stops, four solo, at Arizona (11/6). 2020 Honors: Selected to the Pac-12 Fall Academic Honor Roll. 2020 (Sophomore): Appeared in four games with three starts ... Cal had four of its eight scheduled games canceled in the abbreviated season during the COVID-19 pandemic ... made 18 tackles with two sacks and three stops for loss ... opened the year with a career-high 10 tackles at UCLA (11/15) ... delivered a career-high two sacks and four stops overall against Stanford (11/27). 2019 Honors: Selected to the Pac-12 Fall Academic Honor Roll. 2019 (Freshman): Played in four games and recorded five tackles ... had three stops at Utah (10/26) ... made two tackles vs. USC (11/16) ... also appeared at Stanford (11/23) and vs. Illinois in the Redbox Bowl (12/30). 2018: Redshirted the 2018 season. Prep/Personal: Defensive end for head coach Mark Newton at The Menlo School ... also played offensive guard ... named the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division Player of the Year as a senior ... tabbed PAL Ocean Division Defensive Player of the Year as a junior ... selected PAL Ocean Division Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore ... three-time PAL Ocean Division first-team all-league pick ... totaled 283 tackles, 105 tackles for loss, 51 sacks, four fumble recoveries, and six forced fumbles in three prep seasons ... had 79 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks as a senior ... made 125 tackles, 50 tackles for loss, and a school-record 22.5 sacks as a junior ... sack total led all players in California and ranked No. 5 nationally ... added five forced fumbles and two fumbles recovered ... posted 79 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks as a sophomore ... also lettered three times in basketball ... parents are Amanda and Michael Tevis ... born on Jan. 6, 1999.

California defensive end JH Tevis (47) pressures Sacramento State quarterback Jake Dunniway (12). (Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports)

Richard Thomas Jr.

Position: Defensive line

Defensive line Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 250 pounds

6-foot-2, 250 pounds Hometown/last school: Fort Lauderdale, Fla./American Heritage



Fort Lauderdale, Fla./American Heritage Prep/Personal Notes: Defensive lineman for head coach Patrick Surtain Sr. at American Heritage High School ... ESPN four-star prospect ... rated the No. 27 defensive end nationally and the No. 42 prospect in Florida by ESPN ... closed his career with 232 tackles, 28 sacks, and 48 tackles for loss ... two-time all-county selection ... posted career-highs with 10 sacks and 16 TFLs his senior campaign ... led American Heritage to the 2020 5A state championship ... earned first-team all-state honors his junior campaign ... recorded a pick-6 ... selected to the 2018 MaxPreps High School Freshman All-American Team ... four-year letter-winner ... carries a 4.0 grade point average ... parents are Juditte and Pierre Thomas ... born on Dec. 2, 2002.

Kaiden Turner

Position: Linebacker

Linebacker Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 225 pounds

6-foot-2, 225 pounds Hometown/last school: Fayetteville, Ark./Fayetteville



Fayetteville, Ark./Fayetteville Prep/Personal Notes: Linebacker for head coach Casey Dick at Fayetteville High School ... ranked the No. 31 linebacker nationally by ESPN ... rated a Top-20 prospect in Arkansas by ESPN and 247Sports ... all-state selection as a senior ... helped the Bulldogs to the Arkansas Activities Association Class 7A state championship game ... two-time all-conference honoree ... totaled 83 tackles with eight sacks and 23 tackles for loss in 2021 ... added two interceptions, one forced fumble, and one defensive touchdown ... made 69 stops with 5.5 sacks and 12 TFLs his junior campaign ... also picked off three passes and recovered three fumbles ... scored a pair of defensive TDs ... piled up 87 tackles with 5.5 sacks as a sophomore ... also lettered in basketball ... parents are Naomi and Joe Turner.