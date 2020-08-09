Logan Duncomb, Trey Kaufman Dominate as Indiana Elite Shines in Battle of the Brands

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Fans were spread out amongst the three basketball courts at Finch Creek Fieldhouse in Noblesville on Saturday, watching multiple games throughout the day between Indiana Elite and Indy Heat.

The festivities tipped off at 11:30 a.m., but come 6 p.m., everyone was crowded around one court.

It was the "main event" game, featuring Indiana Elite's 2021 squad versus the 2021 Indy Heat team, two rosters that were filled with Division I talent.

On the Elite, the two big names were Logan Duncomb and Trey Kaufman. Duncomb is already committed to Indiana for the class of 2021, while Kaufman is probably the top prospect on Archie Miller's list.

One thing was clearly evident on Saturday night — these two forwards make great teammates.

In their first game of the day, they defeated Indy Heat's 2021 Red team 95-44, and Kaufman led the way with 30 points, getting anywhere he wanted on the floor. Duncomb didn't have to contribute much as the Elite rolled from start to finish.

But come the second game, with all eyes on them, against the likes of Purdue commit Caleb Furst and high-profile shooting guard Blake Wesley, Duncomb and Kaufman rose above, literally.

At 6-foot-9, no one could stop Duncomb in the post. Furst is also 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds, but Duncomb made him look small by how he bullied him on the block.

All Duncomb needed was two dribbles to back his defender out of the way for an easy bucket. If the defender was still there, Duncomb would give a shoulder nudge to create space for himself to lay it in.

Indiana commit Logan Duncomb easily dunks the ball on Saturday at Finch Creek Fieldhouse. Anna Tiplick

He looked strong, nimble-footed and smart throughout the entire game and led his team with 27 points.

As for Kaufman, he picked up where he left off in the first game. Kaufman is a 6-foot-8 power forward, but he makes playing on the perimeter look natural.

The Silver Creek rising senior would continuously take his defender off the dribble and get to the rim. He wouldn't blow by anybody with rapid speed, but he has strong enough handles that he could muscle his way to the basket and finish through contact.

Trey Kaufman soars in for a one-handed slam in Indiana Elite's win on Saturday at Finch Creek Fieldhouse. Anna Tiplick

On back-to-back possessions in the second half, Kaufman was isolated against Furst and drove to the rim and scored on him both times.

Indiana fans in attendance were pleased to see Duncomb and Kaufman score against the future Boilermaker.

Kaufman ended the game with 22 points, and the frontcourt duo led the Elite to an easy 100-74 victory.

"There was some trash-talking going on between the two teams, but it was all in good fun," Kaufman said. "We really wanted this one, so we went out and did it."

The chemistry on the court between Duncomb and Kaufman was on display all day.

The two run solid high-low actions with one another. Most of the time, it's Kaufman on the perimeter because he can comfortably shoot well from beyond he three-point line, and he has the passing skills to dump it into Duncomb in the post.

But other times, Duncomb will catch it at the free-throw line while Kaufman gets deep post position, and Duncomb throws it into Kaufman, who just needs to turn and score.

Trey Kaufman and Logan Duncomb dominated as teammates in Indiana Elite's two wins on Saturday at Finch Creek Fieldhouse. Anna Tiplick

Duncomb said he likes playing with Kaufman for those exact reasons. He said Kaufman is more of a three/four while he is a four/five, so they compliment each other well.

There's no telling what Kaufman's decision will be, but if he were to choose Indiana, the Hoosiers would be getting an already-acquainted, talented duo in the frontcourt in one years time.

"I think, especially Logan and I, we've got something to prove every game," Kaufman said. "I know I certainly did today, and that's what it's all about, proving people wrong and getting the win."

