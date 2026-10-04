Aiden Flora Has Changed Offensive Ceiling for Iowa State Football

The Iowa State Cyclones were able to pick up a massive win against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Week 5 of the college football season. Now, they have seen their ceiling raised quite a bit.

In what was a pivotal game for the Cyclones, they were able to come away with a 45-42 win over the high-powered West Virginia Mountaineers. With Iowa State coming into the matchup with a 2-2 record, this was an important one to get to the .500 mark. Furthermore, with already one loss in the Big 12 to the Utah Utes, getting their first conference win of the year was key.

The Cyclones knew that they would have a short week with a massive matchup looming against the BYU Cougars on the road on Friday night. The Cougars are one of the best teams in the Big 12, and this will be a major test for Iowa State.

However, with the victory against the Mountaineers in a game that was seen as a toss-up, they have bought themselves some wiggle room.

Furthermore, in the win, the Cyclones did see something extremely encouraging, and that was the performance of Aiden Flora. The talented running back had the best game of his career and showcased that he can elevate this offense to new levels.

Flora Raises the Ceiling

Oct 3, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora (21) breaks through the West Virginia Mountaineers defense for a touchdown during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it might not have been the breakout game for the sophomore running back, it was his most dominant one in the Week 5 win. Flora was one of the few players to stay with Iowa State after Matt Campbell left, and it is a great thing that he did.

Flora had his breakout performance against Bowling Green earlier in the year; the game against a better West Virginia team was even more impressive. On 22 carries, he totaled 212 yards and three scores on the ground. While averaging nearly 10 yards per carry, it was a fantastic performance in the win.

Also, while his rushing stats were fantastic, he threw for two touchdowns as well. While the passing attack led by Jaylen Raynor was much better, Flora helped improve that area of the offense as well.

Considering this was an offense that wasn’t expected to be all that great and not very explosive this season, Flora has helped change that narrative. The Mountaineers might not have the best defense in the country, but they are a Power Four team, and Flora’s performance has clearly raised the ceiling for the Cyclones.