3 Iowa State Basketball Players Who Need To Step up To Replace Milan Momcilovic

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team suffered a colossal loss when Milan Momcilovic entered the 2026 NBA Draft and subsequently put his name into the transfer portal as well.

The decision to declare, even though he would eventually remove his name from the 2026 NBA Draft, essentially ended his time in Ames. Because of the timing of the events, head coach T.J. Otzelberger couldn’t afford to wait for Momcilovic to make a decision.

Now with the Kentucky Wildcats, the Cyclones are going to have to figure out a way to replace the production that Momcilovic provided on the court. It will take a complete team effort, but certain players will certainly have the spotlight on them more than others.

Here are three Iowa State players who need to step up to replace Momcilovic.

Jamarion Batemon

Iowa State guard Jamarion Batemon (1) attempts to score while guarded by Tennessee guard Bishop Boswell (3) during the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game at the United Center in Chicago on March 27, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is certainly a chance that rising sophomore Jamarion Batemon is tabbed as the replacement in the starting lineup for Momcilovic. He doesn’t possess the same size, measuring in at 6-foot-3 compared to 6-foot-8.

However, there are some overlapping skills. Batemon was known for his elite 3-point shooting coming out of high school and certainly didn’t disappoint as a freshman, knocking down 37% of his attempts.

An increase in volume is likely on the horizon. Combine that with any efficiency improvements, and the Cyclones have their new go-to floor stretcher offensively. Batemon also offers a little more versatility on defense.

Ryan Prather Jr.

Nov 4, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Robert Morris Colonials guard Ryan Prather Jr. (2) goes to the basket as Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

One of the five transfers that Otzelberger brought in this offseason, Ryan Prather Jr., comes to Ames from the Robert Morris Colonials. His efficient scoring prowess will be needed to help replace Momcilovic, who averaged a team-high 16.9 points per game.

With Robert Morris, Prather averaged 15.9 points per contest, knocking down 36.8% of his 3-point attempts. He made 2.5 per game while attempting 6.9. That kind of volume will certainly help replace Momcilovic.

Likely ticketed for a sixth man role, Prather is capable of running the offense. It is an added dynamic that can help compensate in other areas since expecting him to make 48.7% of his 3-point attempts is unrealistic.

Leon Bond III

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Northern Iowa guardLeon Bond III (35) answers a question at a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Another transfer landed by Otzelberger, Leon Bond III, comes to the Cyclones from the Northern Iowa Panthers. He looks like the perfect fit for the role that Nate Heise had the last two years with Iowa State, after also transferring in from Northern Iowa.

The overall depth of the team looks better right now, but they are lacking traditional small forward options. Bond looks to be the closest they have, listed at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, capable of playing four different positions on the court.

He is a solid 3-point shooter, making 36.2% of his attempts last season. Bond offers a well-rounded skill set, being able to chip in across the board from the wing.