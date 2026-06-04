Milan Momcilovic Signs With Kentucky, Makes Iowa State Departure Official

The Iowa State Cyclones have been preparing for weeks that Milan Momcilovic would no longer be a part of the men’s basketball team.

He declared for the 2026 NBA Draft shortly after the team was eliminated from the 2026 NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16 by the Tennessee Volunteers. It wasn’t long before he was also in the transfer portal, as the timeline of events didn’t bode well for a return to Ames.

The Cyclones had an open roster spot after Jackson Kiss decommitted, flipping to the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels. But a return to Iowa State wasn’t meant to be, as he will be taking his talents to the Kentucky Wildcats.

A few days after it was revealed that the SEC squad was where he was committing to in the transfer portal, it has now become official. As shared by Pete Nakos of On3, Momcilovic has officially signed with his new school.

Milan Momcilovic officially signs with Kentucky

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) shoots the ball during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

It is a major addition to the roster for Kentucky. Coming off a historic 3-point shooting season, which was better than anyone even realized, Momcilovic should thrive in the fast-paced offense that Mark Pope runs, which emphasizes 3-point shooting.

He isn’t given as much credit as he deserves for his all-around offensive game. He is more than just a spot-up 3-point shooter, knocking down shots from long range, whether he was on the move or off the dribble.

His in-between game is also strong. Momcilovic had an array of moves when posting up opponents, including a stepback fadeaway that has some shades of Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki.

Iowa State star forward Milan Momcilovic has officially signed with Kentucky, @On3 has learned.https://t.co/uOWMfDRMry https://t.co/Cn7wT0cDnf — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) June 4, 2026

Of course, there are areas of his game that need work. If he didn’t possess weaknesses, he wouldn’t have withdrawn from the 2026 NBA Draft to return to school for his senior year. He is a limited creator with the ball in his hands and doesn’t offer much in terms of rebounding or one-on-one defense.

However, he can perform in the right scheme, which he had the luxury of being in with Iowa State. It will be interesting to see what kind of environment Pope can create with the Wildcats to get the most out of Momcilovic’s skill set.

The Cyclones are certainly going to miss what he brings to the court, as his elite 3-point shooting is virtually impossible to replace. But, they did a wonderful job of replenishing the depth chart with stellar additions in the transfer portal and a strong Class of 2026.