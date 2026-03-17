3 Players Who Will Decide Iowa State’s NCAA Tournament Run

Despite a wonky end to the regular season, where the Iowa State Cyclones struggled to remain consistent, a phenomenal conference tournament put them back on the map as a top team in college basketball.

While they didn’t win the Big 12, a 49-point destruction of the Arizona State Sun Devils, a 22-point win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders and a game that went to the buzzer against the Arizona Wildcats, Iowa State proved that they can be a top team in the country.

But it’s not going to be easy navigating the NCAA tournament. All year, the Cyclones have had dominant stars go on and off at different times, and many players have been inconsistent.

If Iowa State wants any chance at winning the national championship, it’s going to take these three players to step up when it truly matters most.

Milan Momcilovic

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) shoots the ball during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

While Milan Momcilovic has had one of the best shooting seasons in college basketball history, he has been a victim of inconsistency over the last few weeks.

He’s been great overall, but there have been moments where he can’t contribute, which messes up the entire flow of the offense.

In the Big 12 semifinal against Arizona, Momcilovic had arguably his best game of the year, putting up an unreal 28 points and five rebounds, making eight 3-pointers.

Momcilovic is the ultimate X-factor for the Cyclones in the tournament. If he plays well, things will go their way; if not, they may be in trouble.

Tamin Lipsey

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) shoots the ball during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Since the beginning of his four-year Iowa State career, Lipsey has always stepped up during March Madness, even when his teammates don’t.

He becomes more of a scorer, a better leader, and ultimately proves that guards simply matter more in March. Iowa State needs Lipsey this year.

He’s a senior, an important guard, a team leader, and wants it more than anyone. It’s clear that after hitting that beautiful shot against Arizona with just 15 seconds left, he wants to win it all for Ames more than anyone.

Jamarion Batemon

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) brings the ball up court during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Outside of the main stars, Jamarion Batemon is one player that Iowa State really needs to step up. He is the future of the team, a great shooter, solid defender, and overall steps up in big moments.

For as good a shooter as Momcilovic is, there likely will be a game where he can’t hit, and that means Batemon will have to step up and bring the Cyclones back into the game with his shooting abilities.