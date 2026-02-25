Iowa State Cyclones' Milan Momcilovic Sets New Program Record Against Utes
The Iowa State Cyclones were taking on the Utah Utes on Tuesday night with their eyes set on trying to bounce back from a bad game against the BYU Cougars. However, they were also awaiting a star player to set a new program record.
It has been a fantastic campaign for the Cyclones, and to little surprise, they have had some fantastic performances from players. As Iowa State has emerged as one of the best teams in the country, some of their players have really taken a massive step forward.
One of the key contributors to the team has been junior forward Milan Momcilovic. The talented shooter has really improved, and that has resulted in him setting a new program record. Against the Utes, Momcilovic was able to set the single-season record for most three-pointers made.
Dedric Willoughby has been the holder of this record with 102 made three-pointers in the 1996-97 season, but Momcilovic was able to surpass him on Tuesday night. This is a massive accomplishment for the junior, and he has been one of the best shooters in the country this year.
With a few games still to go this year, Momcilovic is going to have a chance to really extend his new record. The talented junior has been a key player for the team and has established himself as arguably the best shooter in the country.
Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20.