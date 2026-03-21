3 Standouts From Iowa State’s NCAA Tournament Win Over Tennessee State

Going into the Iowa State Cyclones’ Round of 64 game against the Tennessee State Tigers in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, it was clear that the Cyclones needed depth pieces to step up in order for them to advance.

And early on, that became crucial.

Just a few minutes into the game, Iowa State lost Joshua Jefferson to an ankle injury that had him on crutches, followed by being in a boot.

That meant many players would have to step up. And they absolutely did. The Cyclones won 108-74, dominating despite the loss of their senior forward. Now they meet up with the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday.

Here are three standouts from the Cyclones’ dominant win over Tennessee State.

Nate Heise

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Nate Heise (0) shoots the ball against the Tennessee State Tigers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Nate Heise was an absolute weapon against the Tigers. Early in the first half, the senior had just a dunk and a 3-pointer, but when given more minutes in the second half, he completely took off.

Four more 3-pointers were made along with several dunks and layups; Heise did everything.

He finished with 22 points, four rebounds, and three assists, arguably one of the best games of his six-year career. Overall, an unreal game for the guard, and if similar play is continued, Iowa State is certainly a national title contender.

Killyan Toure

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Killyan Toure (27) reacts to a television camera after a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Tennessee State Tigers at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

There has been no doubt that Killyan Toure is a great defensive player, but while he had a great offensive non-conference season, conference play was quite different.

Toure has averaged many fewer points and hasn’t contributed much outside of screen setting and occasional shooting. But, everything changed in March, and the freshman has been stepping up a ton.

He finished with team-high numbers across the board, leading the squad with 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

He also helped the Cyclones defensively as well. Heise and Toure dominating could severely affect Iowa State’s ceiling in a positive way.

Milan Momcilovic

Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts at the end of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Going into March Madness, Iowa State knew that if one player could step up, they could win the entire thing. And that player was Milan Momcilovic.

High expectations are tough, but in the first NCAA tournament game, the junior absolutely stepped up. He finished with 17 points, four rebounds, and two assists, with nine of 17 points coming from 3-pointers.

It was another great performance from Momcilovic, and now Iowa State is rolling into the second round. He will be needed as long as Jefferson is sidelined.