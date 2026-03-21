3 Iowa State Players Who Need To Step up With Joshua Jefferson Injured

The Iowa State Cyclones had an impressive showing in their Round of 64 game against the Tennessee State Tigers, winning 108-74.

It was the most points scored in program history in a tournament game, but it wasn’t all positive for the Cyclones in the victory. Less than three minutes into the contest, star forward Joshua Jefferson went down with an injury.

He looked to have twisted his ankle after scoring a layup, requiring help to the back. He was later seen on crutches and eventually returned to the bench in a walking boot, putting his availability in question moving forward.

Replacing a player of his caliber will not be an easy thing to do, but Iowa State will have to figure out a way to overcome his absence. Here are three players who will have to step up their game to help replace Jefferson moving forward.

Nate Heise

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Nate Heise (0) and Iowa State Cyclones guard Mason Williams (2) react during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Already an integral part of the team’s rotation off the bench, Nate Heise is someone that T.J. Otzelberger trusts wholeheartedly. He could see an uptick in minutes, especially with the rotation lacking another power forward beyond Jefferson.

The intangibles that Heise brings to the court will be needed, with the most important skill being his rebounding. With Jefferson out, someone is going to have to help crash the glass along with Blake Buchanan and Dominykas Pleta.

Heise is more than capable, grabbing four against Tennessee State. He also picked up the scoring punch, pouring in 22 points, sinking four out of five 3-point attempts.

Dominick Nelson

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Dominick Nelson (11) brings the ball upcourt against the Tennessee State Tigers during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

With a spot in the rotation open, it was the Utah Valley Wolverines transfer whom Otzelberger turned to. Out of the rotation for the last few months, he received 19 minutes of action against the Tigers and looks to be the main beneficiary, minutes-wise, of Jefferson’s absence.

An incredibly talented player getting downhill and attacking the basket, he can help replace some of the interior scoring that their star forward provides, albeit in a different fashion; he isn’t posting up players, but rather looking to blow by them on the perimeter.

A golden opportunity awaits him; can Nelson take advantage?

Jamarion Batemon

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) shoots a three point shot against the Tennessee State Tigers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Losing a 16.9 points per game scorer is never an easy thing to overcome. There isn’t a player on the Cyclones who is going to be able to replicate the production that Jefferson provides; it will take a team effort to do that.

But with more ball-handling and scoring opportunities available, someone is going to have to step up. Coming off the bench, Jamarion Batemon could be that player. He was aggressive against Tennessee State, taking 10 shots and seven 3-pointers.

His efficiency wasn’t great, making only three shots overall and two 3-pointers, but the willingness to keep shooting and attacking is what is key. The moment doesn’t look too big for him, and he will be relied upon as a go-to scorer to help offset Jefferson’s loss.